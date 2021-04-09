Mushfiqur & Tamim Included As Bangladesh Name 21-member Preliminary Squad For SL Tests

Veteran cricketers including the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and opener Tamim Iqbal will be looking to make the most of their opportunities in the upcoming away bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

Both Rahim and Iqbal have been included in Bangladesh's 21-member preliminary squad for their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting April 21. This has been confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Bangladesh have announced a 21-member preliminary squad for their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning 21 April ðŸ‘€#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/xnNRSgRJkJ — ICC (@ICC) April 9, 2021

Bangladesh's 21-member preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka Test series

Apart from Mushfiqur Rahim, and, Tamim Iqbal, other members of the preliminary squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series include the likes of Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukhidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom, Shohidul Islam, and, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan respectively.

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka

Bangladesh will be touring the 'Emerald Island' for playing a couple of Test matches. Both games will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The first Test match will be played from 21-25 April whereas, the second and final Test is scheduled to be held from April 29 to May 3. Prior to the two-match series, there will also be a two-day practice match on April 17, and, 18 respectively.

Unfortunately, the three-time Asia Cup finalists will be missing the services of two of their star players- all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, and, frontline pacer Mustafizur Rahman as they are currently in India for participating in IPL 2021 that gets underway on Friday. While Shakib will be representing the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders, 'The Fizz' will be hoping to prove a point or two as he gets ready to make the ball talk for the inaugural edition's champions Rajasthan Royals.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the visitors can succeed in getting the job done against the Lankans who themselves are struggling at home. They had suffered a 2-0 whitewash in the home Test series against England earlier this year.

(Credits: AP)