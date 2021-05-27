Mushfiqur Rahim Caught On Stump Mic Asking Bowler To Push The Sri Lanka Batsman: Watch

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was recently caught on a stump mic asking spinner Mehidy Hasan to obstruct Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on May 25. In a video, which has been doing rounds on social media, Rahim can be heard asking his bowler to push the non-striker down, if he comes in front. The stump mic caught the Bangladeshi player instructing Hasan in Bengali during the second ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“Push him to the ground if he comes in front for a run,” Rahim was heard telling Hasan in his native tongue on the stump mic.

‘Hopefully batsmen take few notes…’

In the match, Rahim scored 125 runs off 127 deliveries to help his team reach 246 before being all out in the 49th over. His match-winning efforts got overshadowed by the dubious conduct behind the wickets when he instructed Hasan to obstruct the Sri Lankan player. Rahim was named the Player of the Match for his century as Bangladesh won the rain-affected match by 103 runs through D/L method.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahim said, “Contributing from the front was great, but I was disappointed not playing the last 11 balls. Mahmudullah batted well and a couple of guys chipped in, and the bowling effort was special tonight. There are areas we can improve. We need to be fearless, but there’s a fine line between fearless and selective cricket”.

He added, “Hopefully our batsmen take a few notes from this game and come back better next match, because this isn’t the easiest pitch to bat on”.

Rahim is an integral part of the Bangladesh team across formats and has also served as the captain of his country in the past. He made his debut for the national side in 2006 when he was just 16 years old. The cricketer since then has contributed significantly towards the success of Bangladesh cricket and is the country's second-highest run-scorer in Test matches with 4685 runs to his name.

Image: AP