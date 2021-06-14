Mushfiqur Rahim Cements Pillars Of Asian Century As He Wins ICC Player Of The Month Award

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has become the fifth cricketer in the world to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award after India's Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Pakistan's Babar Azam. Mushfiqur won the award for his performances in the month of May, during which time he scored 237 runs in 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka with the top score of 125 runs. Mushfiqur has been picked over Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali and Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama, who were also nominated in the men's category for their last month's performances.

"Even after 15 years at the highest level, Mushfiqur has not lost his appetite for run-making. He was at his imperious best in the one-day series at home against Sri Lanka, a picture of consistency with the highlight being 125 in the second match which helped his side secure a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series. What made his feat even more notable was that it was Bangladesh’s first-ever ODI series triumph against the 1996 World Cup champions. To shore up the middle order and don the wicket-keeping gloves speaks volumes of his fitness and skills,” former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, a member of ICC voting academy, said.

Mushfiqur has become yet another player from the sub-continent to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award in a list, which is purely dominated by Asians. By winning the award, Mushfiqur has unknowingly cemented the pillars of an impending Asian century in cricket, which has become absolutely inevitable in the past decade with the rise of India. The ICC Player of the Month award was set up earlier this year and since then all accolades have gone to Asian players, of which the first three titles were won by Indians. Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the first three recipients of the award, followed by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who last month became the first non-Indian player to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month.

Kathryn Bryce wins in women's category

Meanwhile, Scotland's Kathryn Bryce won the ICC Player of the Month for May in the women's category. Bryce won the award for her all-round performance against Ireland during their white-ball series in May. Bryce scored 96 runs and picked five wickets in the four T20Is that she played against Ireland. The 23-year-old recently became the first player from Scotland, male or female, to break into the top-10 of ICC batting or bowling rankings.

(Image Credit: PTI)

