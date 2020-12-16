Mushfiqur Rahim Publicly Apologises To Teammate Nasim For Almost 'punching' Him On Field

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim is known to wear his heart on his sleeves. The passionate player raised eyebrows with his on-field behaviour in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The wicketkeeper lost his cool at his teammate after a misunderstanding between them while going for a catch.

Rahim and Nasim Ahmed fight: Mushfiqur issues a public apology

The former Bangladesh captain almost attempted to hit teammate Nasim Ahmed during a recent Bangabandhu T20 Cup encounter between Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal. The incident took place on the final ball of the 18th over where Atif Hossain mistimed a pull shot. The ball was going straight into the direction of Ahmed, who was stationed at short fine-leg.

However, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim took the matters in his own hands and ran for the catch. He was eventually successful in gathering the ball, but his reaction after latching on to the ball was baffling for the cricket fans. The veteran cricket almost hit his teammate out of anger and was also seen giving him an earful. Rahim's behaviour was deemed unacceptable on the field, and he was even reprimanded by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the same.

The 33-year-old received a lot of flak for his actions and was also fined 25% of his match fees. He then took to his social media to issue an apology for losing his temper on the ground. The cricketer apologized to his fans and the spectators for the incident and revealed that he had already made amends with his teammate after the match itself. The wicketkeeper also assured of not repeating such kind of behaviour down the line.

Rahim and Nasim Ahmed fight: The Mushfiqur Rahim video

Bangabandhu T20 Cup live: Bangladesh T20 League final

Gemcom Khulna and the Gazi Group Chattogram will battle it out in the final of the competition on Friday, December 18 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. Gazi Group Chattogram were the most dominant team in the league stage and lost only a single fixture. Gemcon Khulna on the other hand won four out of their eight matches in the group stage.

The Bangladesh T20 League final will be telecasted live on DSport. Moreover, the Bangabandhu T20 Cup live streaming will also be made available on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd YouTube channels. One can keep tabs on the social media pages of the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the live scores.

