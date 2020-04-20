Mushfiqur Rahim Wins Twitter Over For Donating 2013 Double Century Bat For COVID-19 Fight

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the most talented cricketers that has emerged out of Bangladesh cricket. Mushfiqur Rahim has been the backbone of Bangladesh's batting for the past decade. Mushfiqur Rahim is a proud owner of three double-centuries out of the five that Bangladesh batsmen have scored in Test cricket. Mushfiqur Rahim notched up his maiden double ton against Sri Lanka at Galle back in 2013 where he played a wonderful knock of 200 off 321 balls.

ALSO READ | Rahim 200: Mushfiqur Rahim preferred over Shakib al Hasan in Bangladesh's new central contracts list

Mushfiqur Rahim auctions his special bat to raise money for coronavirus patients

Mushfiqur Rahim is set to auction the bat that he used to bring up his maiden double ton. Mushfiqur Rahim took this decision in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the world, as well as, his homeland Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Rahim said that while that bat is very special to him, considering the fact he became the first double-centurion from his country with it, nothing is more important than human life and that is precisely the reason behind him putting it into the auction.

ALSO READ | Rahim 200: Mushfiqur Rahim must learn to put country above himself: BCB chief Nazmul Hassan

Bangladesh has seen 2456 people test positive for coronavirus and 91 people have fallen prey to this deadly virus till now. Mushfiqur Rahim also said if his sacrifice can help even one or two people, it will be his biggest achievement. Mushfiqur Rahim further revealed that if he gets a good response in the auction, he will put forward a few more prized possessions of his, under the hammer to help his country combat coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Rahim 200: Mushfiqur Rahim uses buttocks comically to save his wicket against Zim; watch video

Previously, as many as 27 mainstream Bangladeshi cricketers including the likes of Tamim Iqbal, had come forward to donate half of their monthly salaries to help combat the contagion. Mushfiqur Rahim was also among these names, who contributed a half of his salary to fight the virus.

ALSO READ | Rahim 200: Mushfiqur Rahim opens up on BIZARRE 'dinosaur' celebration after 203* vs Zimbabwe

IMAGE COURTESY: MDHABIRAHMAN3 TWITTER