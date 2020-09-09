IPL 2020 Theme Song Plagiarised? Netizens React With Shock At Indian Musician's Accusation

Some days ago, the Indian Premier League (IPL) unveiled their theme song "Aayenge Hum Wapas". The IPL's 13th edition is scheduled to begin on September 19, months after their original date in March was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the league will be played in UAE, where all the teams will be travelling. However, almost a week before the IPL starts, Indian rapper Krishna Kaul accused the league for plagiarising his song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas".

IPL 2020 theme song accused of plagiarism by rapper

Hey guys, @IPL has plagiarised my song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas” and created “Aayenge Hum Wapas” as this years anthem without credit or consent. I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this. @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/GDNFeyhXR5 — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 7, 2020

The Delhi-born rapper boasts of 11,100 followers on Twitter and is widely known as "KR$NA". While his tweet only mentioned the IPL 2020 theme song being copied, Kaul's Instagram story threatened legal action against the league. "My management and legal team are taking action," he wrote. Amidst the controversy, the rapper who sang the IPL theme song took to Instagram to clear out things, writing on his story that he did not compose the song on his own. "“Kind Attention, The Dream11 IPL Title Track “Ayenge Hum Wapas” is not composed and written by me. Only the voice behind this rap is mine! Thank You," wrote Rohit Kumar, known by the moniker RCR.

IPL 2020 theme song: Fans react to the IPL theme song controversy

@realkrsna I STAND with u bro. @IPL y’all better pay up ðŸ’µ — ALEJANDRO (@SikanderKahlon) September 7, 2020

Gand mar lo star walo ki bhai please. — shubham Choudhary (@batmanalive) September 7, 2020

Bhai maaro copyright saalo pe, humare samudaay ke logo ke account udwaye hain inhone. Full support hai. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 7, 2020

Hume laga ki koi coincidence hoga, par thnq $ for confirming from your side. ðŸ¤

We're with you. — Burnol (@BurnolIndia) September 7, 2020

Totally DisgustingðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“

Guys show some support to @realkrsna Now Atleast they should've give him credits — HipHopGangsta (@hiphopwholesome) September 7, 2020

While fans and some fellow artists helped Kaul out, the IPL broadcasters are yet to release any kind of statement on the matter. As of now, the season will start with a highly-anticipated matchup against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

(Image credits: Krishna Kaul, IPL Twitter)