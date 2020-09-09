Last Updated:

IPL 2020 Theme Song Plagiarised? Netizens React With Shock At Indian Musician's Accusation

IPL 2020 theme song: Indian rapper has Krishna Kaul accused the Indian Premier League of plagiarising his song called “Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas”.

Written By
Devika Pawar
ipl 2020 theme song

Some days ago, the Indian Premier League (IPL) unveiled their theme song  "Aayenge Hum Wapas". The IPL's 13th edition is scheduled to begin on September 19, months after their original date in March was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the league will be played in UAE, where all the teams will be travelling. However, almost a week before the IPL starts, Indian rapper Krishna Kaul accused the league for plagiarising his song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas". 

Also read | IPL 2020: Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah tries his luck in spin bowling during practice

IPL 2020 theme song accused of plagiarism by rapper

The Delhi-born rapper boasts of 11,100 followers on Twitter and is widely known as "KR$NA". While his tweet only mentioned the IPL 2020 theme song being copied, Kaul's Instagram story threatened legal action against the league. "My management and legal team are taking action," he wrote. Amidst the controversy, the rapper who sang the IPL theme song took to Instagram to clear out things, writing on his story that he did not compose the song on his own. "“Kind Attention, The Dream11 IPL Title Track “Ayenge Hum Wapas” is not composed and written by me. Only the voice behind this rap is mine! Thank You," wrote Rohit Kumar, known by the moniker RCR.

Also read | IPL 2020 UAE: Kagiso Rabada joins his first training session with Delhi Capitals

Krishna Kaul ss

Also read | IPL 2020 UAE: Manoj Tiwary shows interest in replacing Harbhajan Singh at CSK, IPL news

IPL 2020 theme song: Fans react to the IPL theme song controversy

While fans and some fellow artists helped Kaul out, the IPL broadcasters are yet to release any kind of statement on the matter. As of now, the season will start with a highly-anticipated matchup against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19.

Also read | IPL 2020 UAE set to become favourite advertising hotspot for '200' brands despite COVID-19: IPL news

(Image credits: Krishna Kaul, IPL Twitter)

First Published:
COMMENT