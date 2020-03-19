Mustafizur Rahman Rejects Importance Of Learning English, Prefers Speaking Only In Bangla

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman recently claimed that he prefers speaking in his mother-tongue. While interacting with reporters on Wednesday, March 18, the 24-year old was asked whether he would learn speaking English since it is the most common language spoken across the cricketing fraternity. The question was asked by one of the reporters because Mustafizur Rahman is often seen speaking in his native language Bangla in press conferences and in match presentations. While on several other occasions, he can be seen taking assistance from one of his teammates who translates his words into English for the interviewers and commentators.

Bangladesh cricket news: Mustafizur Rahman prefers speaking Bangla

Mustafizur Rahman spoke to reporters on the eve of practise session for Prime Bank. Prime Bank is the side the pacer will be representing in the Dhaka Premier League. He responded to the reporter’s query by saying that while he is unaware of what other cricketers do, he loves speaking in Bangla because it is what his mother taught him.

Bangladesh cricket news: Mustafizur Rahman career

Mustafizur Rahman made his international debut for the Bangladesh cricket team in 2015 as a 20-year old. Since then, the mercurial pacer has picked up a combined 195 international wickets across 13 Tests, 58 ODIs and 41 T20Is. When he first burst onto the scene, his on-field rivalry with Virat Kohli was one of the most fascinating contests in international cricket.

Bangladesh cricket news: Mustafizur Rahman IPL

Apart from his exploits in his maiden international year, Rahman became a household name in India due to his impressive performance in the Indian Premier League 2016 (IPL 2016) season. He picked up 17 wickets in the season and became a headline act of Sunrisers Hyderabad maiden IPL victory. He was also awarded the ‘Emerging Player of the Tournament’ award and remains the only non-Indian cricketer to lay his hands on the award.

