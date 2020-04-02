Muttiah Muralitharan Donates ₹20 Lakh To Sri Lankan Government For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is one of the most legendary bowlers ever, with his right arm off-spinn earning him a lot of notoriety in world cricket throughout his career. The 'Smiling Assassin', who has a world record 800 Test wickets to his name, retired from international cricket in 2010 and last played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014. Muralitharan now serves as a bowling coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The Sri Lankan legend recently came to the aid of the victims of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Muttiah Muralitharan makes significant contribution towards coronavirus relief efforts

As reported by The Island, the legendary Sri Lankan spinner has contributed an amount of 50 lakh LKR (₹20.11 lakh approximately) to the cause of Coronavirus relief. Talking about his contribution, Muralitharan said that he understood that it would be difficult for the government to take care of all factors during this crisis and it was important that people helped them in whatever way they could. Muttiah Muralitharan then proceeded to urge the citizens of his country to not panic and follow the instructions that their government had asked them to follow during the curfew that has been imposed.

The legendary bowler then expressed his pride towards the essential workers who are keeping Sri Lanka in the fight. According to the Johns Hopkins University, Sri Lanka currently has 146 confirmed coronavirus cases.

IPL 2020: SRH team 2020 to win its second IPL trophy?

Muttiah Muralitharan was supposed to return to India in March as the bowling coach of the SRH team 2020 but the coronavirus outbreak led to the BCCI having the IPL postponed indefinitely. While the current suspension of IPL 2020 lasts till April 15, reports are even suggesting that the tournament might get scrappped. David Warner was supposed to return as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who mostly maintained the same core squad that played for them in the IPL 2019.

