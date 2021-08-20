Muttiah Muralitharan Feared THIS Indian Batsman More Than Sachin Tendulkar; Here's Why

Former Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed the name of the Indian batsman he feared the most. Muralitharan said that he didn't fear Sachin Tendulkar because he knew that the Mumbai batter could not hurt him as Virender Sehwag could. Muralitharan said he feared Sehwag and West Indies great Brian Lara the most as they were the batsmen who would score runs and refuse to give away their wickets to him. Muralitharan said Sehwag could read whatever delivery he would bowl at him when he scored his famous 293 runs against Sri Lanka and missed out on his third Test triple-century.

"For me, it was so difficult to bowl at two people - Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag. So many dangerous players played against me. Adam Gilchrist had no idea what I was bowling but in one innings he comes and scores 150 batting at No. 3. But I think Brian and Sehwag troubled me more than anybody else," Muttiah Muralitharan said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Muttiah Muralitharan remains the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 800 scalps under his belt. Muralitharan played 133 Test matches for his country and also appeared in 350 ODI games. The legendary spinner has 534 wickets in the 50-over format and has more international wickets than any other bowler in the history of the game. Muralitharan announced retirement from Test cricket in 2020 but he continued to play domestic league cricket all over the world. He is currently the bowling coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virendra Sehwag's career

Sehwag played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is for India till his final appearance in 2013. Sehwag scored over 17,000 international runs across all formats, with most of those runs coming at the top of the order while facing the new ball. He finished his career with 8,586 Test runs and 8,273 runs in the 50-overs format. Sehwag was also part of the Indian side that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup. Sehwag is the only Indian batsman to score two Test triple centuries and the fourth batsman in world cricket to have achieved this feat in red-ball cricket after Donald Bradman, Brian Lara, and Chris Gayle.

Image: ICC/Twitter

