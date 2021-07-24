Muttiah Muralitharan Hails Sri Lankan Spinners As Hosts Manage Consolation Win In 3rd ODI

Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan heaped praise on the Sri Lankan spinners for a remarkable performance against Team India in the dead-rubber third ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The Sri Lankan spinners bowled well in tandem as the Men In Blue were restricted to a below-par total.

Muttiah Muralitharan lauds Sri Lankan spinners

“It’s difficult to say, it’s a chance. You can’t say, these bowlers didn’t play and that if they would have played, it would’ve been better. It’s difficult to say that. On the day, they bowled well and India played into their hands because the first 23 overs, they were dealt with very differently by the batsmen", said Muttiah Muralitharan as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

"Akila (Dhananjaya) was playing for the team for a long time. This boy has come new, he has a simple technique, bowl line, and length, let the pitch do, and the batsmen do. So that’s the way he does the work. So, I think these bowlers bowled well,” the 1996 World Cup winner added.

India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber

The coin landed in the Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan's favor for the first time in the series and he decided to bat first. The visitors were comfortably placed at 147/3 from their 23 overs in a match that would be reduced to 47-overs per side before the rain made its presence felt.

In the next half of the innings, it was the Lankan spinners who had a stranglehold over the Indian batsmen by chipping in with wickets at regular intervals. The spin duo of Akila Dhananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama broke India's backbone as they dismissed more than half of the batsmen. While Dhananjaya finished his spell with figures of 3/44 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 4.40, the latter managed 3/59 from his 10 overs at 5.90 as the Indians were bundled out for a paltry total of 225 in the 44th over.

In reply, opener Avishka Fernando's 76 and a quickfire 56-ball 65 from the number three batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksha were instrumental in the Lankans chasing down this target despite a tricky batting collapse. In the end, the 1996 World Cup winners got home by three wickets with exactly two overs to spare to manage a consolation win and finish the three-match series 2-1.