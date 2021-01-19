Muttiah Muralitharan Lauds India's Special Win Against Australia; Mentions What Stood Out

As India created history at The Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane, former Sri Lankan cricketer and spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Hailing team India's performance in the India Vs Australia test match, Muttiah Muralitharan said, "I would say it is a great victory because despite the absence of senior players in the match, the young players performed very well and that is something special."

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan said, "Given the fact that earlier the Indian team was all out at 36 runs, today's victory is very special. I think youngsters have done their job perfectly well in the absence of senior players. So this is something great."

India clinch historic victory against Australia

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. The hero of the final chase, however, was Rishabh Pant.

Here are 4 remarkable headlines from this historic victory:

1. India have come from behind to defeat Australia in a test series in Australia 2. India have beaten Australia at The Gabba, long considered a stronghold 3. India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and are poised for the ICC Test Championship finals 4. India have beaten Australia effectively with a second-choice team, shorn of key players including the SCG matchwinners

India had suffered a shambolic loss in the first test, but steadily fought back, innings by innings and session by session as the series went on, going for the win on the last day in what had become a straight chase that could have gone either way.

