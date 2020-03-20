MWR Vs TAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 6th T20 Match Details

MidWest Rhinos will face Tanzania in the 6th T20I of the Tanzania Tour of Zimbabwe 2019/20. The MWR vs TAN live match will be played at Kwekwe Sports Club, Zimbabwe on Friday, March 20 at 5:30 PM IST. Athumani Kakonzi will captain Tanzania and Takudzwanashe Kaitano will lead the MidWest Rhinos in the MWR vs TAN live match. Here is the MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction, MWR vs TAN Dream11 team, MWR vs TAN match prediction, MWR vs TAN playing 11 and all MWR vs TAN live match details.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MWR vs TAN Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the MWR vs TAN playing 11 and MWR vs TAN Dream11 team will be formed -

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: Tanzania:

Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi (captain), Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda (wicketkeeper), Abhik Patwa Ramesh, Jittin Pratap Singh, Jatinkumar Darji, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Ashish Dilip Kamani, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Salum Jumbe Ally, Riziki Kulwa Mohamed Kiseto, Nassoro Zahoro Saidi, Muhammed Ali, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan, Jumanne Mohamed Mussa, and Issa Juma Kikasi.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: MidWest Rhinos:

Takudzwanashe Kaitano (captain), Bright Matsiwe (wicketkeeper), Trevor Chibvongodze, Tarisai Musakanda, Remembrance Nyathi, Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, Christopher Masike, Jabulisa Tshuma, Tafara Chingwara, Ronald Masocha, Wallace Mubaiwa, and Walter Matawu.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 team: MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction

Here is the MWR vs TAN Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: N Mayavo

Batsmen: Jatinkumar Darji (vice-captain), Tarisai Musakanda, Abhik Patwa, Takudzwanashe Kaitano

All-Rounders: Brandon Mavuta (captain), Ashish Dilip Kamani, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke

Bowlers: Wallace Mubaiwa, Muhammed Ali, Jabulisa Tshuma

Please keep in mind that the MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The MWR vs TAN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: MWR vs TAN match prediction

As per our MWR vs TAN match prediction, this will be the sixth T20 to be played in the six-match series, the Mid West Rhinos have already won the series, 4-1. They won their last match by six wickets. Their best batsmen of the game were Tarisai Musakanda and Takudzwanashe Kaitano. Their best bowlers were Brandon Mavuta and Tashinga Musekiwa. On the Tanzanian side of affairs, their best batsmen in the game were Abhik Patwa and Ashish Kamani. Their best bowlers were Harsheed Chohan and Jatinkumar Darji.

The MWR vs TAN live match can be expected to be won by the Mid West Rhinos, according to our MWR vs TAN match prediction.

MWR vs TAN live after forming the MWR vs TAN Dream11 team

There is no official live broadcast for the MWR vs TAN live game in India. The MWR vs TAN live match can be followed live on Fancode. Some updates from the match can be found on the Mid West Rhinos Twitter page.

