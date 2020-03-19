MWR Vs TAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All 5th T20 Match Details

Mid West Rhinos will face Tanzania in the 5th T20I of the Tanzania Tour of Zimbabwe 2019/20. The MWR vs TAN live match will be played at Kwekwe Sports Club, Zimbabwe on Thursday, March 19 at 5:30 PM IST. Athumani Kakonzi will captain Tanzania and Takudzwanashe Kaitano will lead the Mid West Rhinos in the MWR vs TAN live match. Here is the MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction, MWR vs TAN Dream11 team, MWR vs TAN match prediction, MWR vs TAN playing 11 and other match details.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: Squads likely to form MWR vs TAN Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the Playing XIs will be formed.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: Tanzania:

Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi (captain), Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda (wicketkeeper), Abhik Patwa Ramesh, Jittin Pratap Singh, Jatinkumar Darji, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Ashish Dilip Kamani, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke, Salum Jumbe Ally, Riziki Kulwa Mohamed Kiseto, Nassoro Zahoro Saidi, Muhammed Ali, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan, Jumanne Mohamed Mussa, and Issa Juma Kikasi.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction: Mid West Rhinos:

Takudzwanashe Kaitano (captain), Bright Matsiwe (wicketkeeper), Trevor Chibvongodze, Tarisai Musakanda, Remembrance Nyathi, Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa, Christopher Masike, Jabulisa Tshuma, Tafara Chingwara, Ronald Masocha, Wallace Mubaiwa, and Walter Matawu.

MWR vs TAN Dream11 team: MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction

Here is the MWR vs TAN Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Issa Juma Kikasi

Batsmen: Jatinkumar Darji, Tarisai Musakanda (vice-captain), Abhik Patwa, Takudzwanashe Kaitano

All-Rounders: B Mavuta (captain), Trevor Gwandu, Zamoyoni Ramadhani Jabeneke

Bowlers: Wallace Mubaiwa (vice-captain), J Mawire, Riziki Kulwa Mohamed Kiseto

Please keep in mind that the MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The MWR vs TAN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

MWR vs TAN match prediction: MWR vs TAN Dream11 prediction

This will be the fifth T20 to be played in the six-match series and the Mid West Rhinos are currently leading the series, 3-1. They won their last match by six wickets. Their best batsmen of the game were Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tarisai Musakanda. Their best bowlers were Trevor Gwandu and Wallace Mubaiwa. On the Tanzanian side of affairs, their best batsmen in the game were Jatinkumar Darji and Ashish Kamani. Their best bowlers were Riziki Kiseto and Muhammad Ali.

The MWR vs TAN live match can be expected to be won by the Mid West Rhinos, according to our MWR vs TAN match prediction.

MWR vs TAN live post forming your MWR vs TAN Dream11 team ​​​​​​​

There is no official live broadcast for the MWR vs TAN game in India. The match be followed live on Fancode. Some updates from the match can be found on the Mid West Rhinos Twitter page.

