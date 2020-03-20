MWR Vs TAN Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report, 6th T20 Match Preview

Mid West Rhinos will face Tanzania in Match 6 of the Tanzania tour of Zimbabwe on Friday, March 20 at the Kwekwe Sports Club, Zimbabwe. The MWR vs TAN live match will begin at 5:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming MWR vs TAN live match. These include the MWR vs TAN live scores, MWR vs TAN live streaming, MWR vs TAN live telecast in India and MidWest Rhinos vs Tanzania T20 pitch and weather report.

MWR vs TAN live streaming details: MWR vs TAN live telecast in India and MWR vs TAN live scores

There is no MWR vs TAN live telecast in India. The MWR vs TAN live streaming in India can be followed on Fancode. Some MWR vs TAN live scores and updates from the match can be found on the MidWest Rhinos Twitter page.

MWR vs TAN live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The Kwekwe Sports Club ground is usually used to hosting one day and first-class matches. The ground hosted one ODI in 2002. The first two T20s at the ground have been low-scoring with the teams only being able to post totals in the 130-135 range but the next three matches saw slightly better scores being posted with scores above 150+ being touched. According to AccuWeather, Kwekwe will see a high temperature of 28 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 16 degrees Celcius. There is a slight chance of rain during the MWR vs TAN live match, which could interrupt the MWR vs TAN live streaming.

MWR vs TAN live match: MidWest Rhinos vs Tanzania T20 preview

This will be the sixth T20 to be played in the six-match series, the Mid West Rhinos have already won the series, 4-1. They won their last match by six wickets. Their best batsmen of the game were Tarisai Musakanda and Takudzwanashe Kaitano. Their best bowlers were Brandon Mavuta and Tashinga Musekiwa. On the Tanzanian side of affairs, their best batsmen in the game were Abhik Patwa and Ashish Kamani. Their best bowlers were Harsheed Chohan and Jatinkumar Darji.

The MWR vs TAN live match can be expected to be won by the Mid West Rhinos, according to our MWR vs TAN match prediction.

