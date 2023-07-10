Last Updated:

'My Batting Idol': Sachin Tendulkar Posts Heartwarming Tweet For Sunil Gavaskar

Former Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt birthday message for former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday.

Saksham nagar
Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar during an IPL game (Image: BCCI/IPL)


Former Team India batsman Sunil Gavaskar is undoubtedly one of the legends of cricket. The right-handed opening batter is celebrated his 74th birthday on July 10, 2023. The legend is receiving a lot of wishes on his birthday from many big names of the sporting fraternity and also from his fans. Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar also wished him on his birthday and posted a heartfelt message for his 'batting idol'. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Sunil Gavaskar is the first cricketer to score 10000 Test runs 
  • The 'Little Master' made his Test debut against West Indies in the year 1971 
  • Sunil Gavaskar was also a part of Kapil Dev's Indian side which won the World Cup in 1983

Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for his idol Sunil Gavaskar 

Former Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar had a marathon 24-year-old long career for the Indian cricket team and also achieved a lot of records and milestones while playing for the Indian cricket team. Tendulkar also wished his batting idol Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday and tweeted for the same on Twitter. 

