'My Batting Idol': Sachin Tendulkar Posts Heartwarming Tweet For Sunil Gavaskar

Former Team India batsman Sunil Gavaskar is undoubtedly one of the legends of cricket. The right-handed opening batter is celebrated his 74th birthday on July 10, 2023. The legend is receiving a lot of wishes on his birthday from many big names of the sporting fraternity and also from his fans. Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar also wished him on his birthday and posted a heartfelt message for his 'batting idol'.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Gavaskar is the first cricketer to score 10000 Test runs

The 'Little Master' made his Test debut against West Indies in the year 1971

Sunil Gavaskar was also a part of Kapil Dev's Indian side which won the World Cup in 1983

ALSO READ | From most feared to fragile: India's inexperienced pace attack faces transition Test in West Indies

Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for his idol Sunil Gavaskar

Former Team India batsman Sachin Tendulkar had a marathon 24-year-old long career for the Indian cricket team and also achieved a lot of records and milestones while playing for the Indian cricket team. Tendulkar also wished his batting idol Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday and tweeted for the same on Twitter.

Happy birthday to my batting idol, the man we all wanted to bat like while growing up.

Happy birthday, Gavaskar sir! pic.twitter.com/LdfmPy2w0S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2023

Where Sachin Tendulkar is known by the name of 'master blaster' by his fans, Sunil Gavaskar is famous by the name of 'little master'. Both the batsmen have a major role in the development of Indian cricket and have played a lot of memorable innings which have taken Team India to many special wins.

(Former Team India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar at a public event / Image: PTI)

ALSO READ | Former chief selector explains why Shubman Gill not be given India captaincy soon

Sachin Tendulkar's records in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in international cricket at a young age of 16. Tendulkar is the only batsman in world cricket till now who has hit 100 international centuries. Tendulkar also has the record of scoring the most runs by an individual batsman in Test format and has scored 15921 runs from 200 Tests.

Sunil Gavaskar's numbers in Test cricket

Sunil Gavaskar had a marathon 16-year-long career for the Indian cricket team wherein he played a total of 125 Tests for the Indian cricket team and made a total of 10122 runs. His average throughout his Test career was 51.12 whereas he also scored 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries throughout his playing days.