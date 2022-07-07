'My Dream Is To Dominate World Cricket & I Am Working On It': 21-year-old Indian Cricketer

Indian cricketer Dhruv Jurel on Wednesday spoke candidly about his journey to the highest level and the goals he has set for himself as a player. In an interview with Republic World, Jurel discussed his first-ever Indian Premier League contract, playing under the captaincy of Sanju Samson, sharing the dressing room with stars like Jos Buttler, his experience in the Ranji Trophy, and his future targets. Jurel said his ultimate goal is to play for India in Test cricket and dominate international cricket for several years.

Talking about his experience of playing in his first-ever IPL, the 21-year-old cricketer, who competed in the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup for India, said he always wanted to play in the competition and it was an "incredible" moment for him to finally get the chance to do so in this year's edition. Rajasthan Royals purchased Jurel during the IPL 2022 mega auction for a sum of Rs 20 lakh.

"I always wanted to play in IPL and I recently got an opportunity to do so. It was so incredible that I got a chance to share the same dressing room with Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin. It was very inspiring," Jurel said.

Jurel on Sanju Samson's captaincy

When asked about Sanju Samson's leadership, Jurel stated that the Indian batsman constantly tries to put everyone at ease, especially when the team is under pressure. Samson, he claimed, is someone who will approach his players and tell jokes to make them comfortable. According to the wicketkeeper-batsman, playing in the IPL under Samson's captaincy was a good experience.

"The thing that I admire the most about Sanju [Samson] bhai is his ability to always make you feel comfortable, especially in a high-pressure situation. He will approach you and make an effort to put a smile on your face and make your feel comfortable. Playing with him as captain was a good experience," Jurel said.

Jurel also revealed the first thing he bought for his mother after winning an IPL contract this year. He had earlier said that his mother had to sell her jewellery to buy him a cricket kit when he was young. The cricketer stated that he bought a golden bangle for her mother after getting picked by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

"I have already gifted her a golden bangle. She was super happy and a bit emotional after I gave her the gift. She didn't say anything but I could see how she felt. She was so emotional and I can't forget that face. I can't describe it in words. It was a good moment for me," he added.

Jurel on Ranji Trophy debut

Jurel made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. He spoke about his experience of playing his maiden Ranji Trophy season and also discussed the team's performance in the competition. The youngster said he always wanted to play for Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and is glad that he was given an opportunity this year.

"The experience was very good. I always wanted to represent Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy since I was a young child. I watched Mohammad Kaif and Suresh Raina play for Uttar Pradesh. I am glad that I was given the chance to play for UP in the Ranji Trophy this year," Jurel said.

On being knocked out of the Ranji Trophy semi-final, the athlete said, "To be honest, our performance was not up to the mark to match their level. They [Mumbai] scored 400-plus runs against us and we were never in the game. We will work on it and come back stronger next year."

Jurel also discussed the conversation he had with former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. He said that Raina advised him to enjoy his game and not worry about the things he can't control.

"I played only one season with him [Suresh Raina] last year during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I just talked to him about cricket as he has played so much cricket internationally. He told me that you don't have to worry about the things that you can't control and just be in the present and enjoy your game."

When asked if he sees Indian wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson as his competition, Jurel said his only focus right now is to improve his game and become a better version of what he was yesterday.