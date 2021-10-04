'My Favourite Test Cricketer': Rishabh Pant Gets B'day Wishes From Hayden, Kaif, Harbhajan

Team India's star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant turned 24 on Monday, 4 October 2021, and wishes from all-around poured in for the Delhi Capitals skipper. Rishabh Pant is currently in the UAE captaining Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021. Pant & Co will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 4 and will look to celebrate his birthday by defeating the three times IPL champions. Meanwhile, former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Mathew Hayden, Mohammad Kaif, and others extended their greetings on Rishabh Pant's birthday.

Happy birthday @RishabhPant17 God bless you .. khush reh te tandrust reh.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 4, 2021

Happy Birthday to my favourite Test Cricketer @RishabhPant17 Keep entertaining us all mate 💪🎉 #breathoffreshair — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) October 4, 2021

There are prodigies, late bloomers, record-makers and then there's Rishabh Pant - a match winner, born leader and a perfect team man. Happy Birthday champ, hope we have a big grand party at the end of this IPL too. ⁦@RishabhPant17⁩ pic.twitter.com/kYg3wuD00R — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 4, 2021

Happiest birthday to the one and only @RishabhPant17.

An advice to all keepers, stay a foot away from the stump when he's batting 🤪 pic.twitter.com/oX7g2nOv4k — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 4, 2021

Happy happy birthday to our @RishabhPant17 - may all your dreams come true and may you continue to grow as a person and cricketer - it’s been a real pleasure getting to know you. All the best for this year and for the future both in your personal as well as professional life — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) October 4, 2021

Rishabh Pant emerged as Team India's front-line wicket-keeper batsman after his heroics during the India tour of Australia. Pant ended up being India's highest run-scorer in the series, famously scoring an unbeaten 89 to lead India to a historic win at the Gabba in the last Test. His performances for the team also led to him becoming captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Shreyas Iyer was injured. While Iyer returned for the second half of the season, DC decided to stick with Rishabh Pant and he has since led them to a place in the playoffs this season.

DC vs CSK

Coming back to the IPL 2021, the top two teams of the tournament will take on each other in match number 50 on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK head into the match after suffering their loss of the season, in their clash against Rajasthan Royals on October 2. Whereas DC won their previous match against defending champions Mumbai Indians(MI) on the same day.

Both teams are currently at 18 points each in the IPL 2021 points table, and the winner of this match will have a chance to finish in the top two spots in the standings. Currently, in the IPL 2021 points table, CSK find themselves in the top spot ahead of DC, courtesy of an impressing Net Run Rate of +0.829. Whereas, DC are second in the standings with an NRR of +0.551. Both teams are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) with 16 and 12 points to their names respectively. Chennai Super Kings have locked horns with the Delhi Capitals 24 times out of which it has won 15 matches.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter)