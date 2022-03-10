Mystery Ensues After Footage Shows Four Masseuses Leaving Shane Warne's Room Before Death

Shane Warne's sudden death during his time in Thailand shocked the world as tributes continue to pour in for the legendary spinner. Warne passed away due to a heart attack last Friday at the age of 52 while holidaying with his friends in Thailand. The body of the former Australian cricketer was sent for an autopsy and Thai police formed that the spin legend died of natural causes. In the latest development relating to Shane Warne's death case report has emerged about four masseuses being spotted on CCTV leaving the Thai resort room where the former Australia cricketer was staying just hours before his death.

Shane Warne death: Masseuses captured leaving before resort

According to The Sun, the women were seen exiting the luxury Samujana Villa in Koh Samui, Thailand, after dishing out treatments to Warne and his friends. As per the report, four massage therapists were first seen on CCTV footage arriving at the swanky suite at 1.53 pm local time, with police sources suggesting two of the women entered the former cricket player's room. It is being believed that the ladies provided treatment to Warne and his friends and left the hotel at 2.58 pm. Just two hours and 17 minutes later, Warne's friends discovered his lifeless body in his room after he suffered a suspected heart attack.

Earlier a therapist, nicknamed Pen was been booked to provide foot massage to the former cricketer. The masseur had already given one of Shane’s mates a nail treatment in the same property after which she was supposed to go to Shane Warne's room. Pen said that when she and a maid knocked on his door nobody responded and she then texted her boss stating that “He’s not having a massage now, he won’t wake up”.

Shane Warne news: Former cricketer to receive state honour

According to a report by Associated Press just before dawn on Thursday, Shane Warne's coffin was draped in an Australian flag and was put into an ambulance at the Thai Police Forensic Institute and driven to an international airport. As per the report, Local media have reported that a private jet was expected to fly Warne's body back to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. The Victoria state government is planning to host a state memorial service for Warne on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the stadium where he has created many records.

