N Jagadeesan Exclusion Makes Chennai Fans Unhappy, Question Persistence With Kedar Jadhav

Despite his knock of 33, N Jagadeesan was benched for the Hyderabad vs Chennai live match on Tuesday in favour of the experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
N Jagadeesan

Chennai is going through a very tough time in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and that is pretty much evident from the way they are currently placed on the Dream11 IPL points table. Chennai are currently 7th on the points table and the ongoing match vs Hyderabad is make or break time for MS Dhoni's men.

Chennai lost to Bangalore by 37 runs in their previous match in which their batting order failed to deliver just like they have been doing it in the Dream 11 IPL 2020. The only two players who did play really well were Ambati Rayadu and N Jagadeesan. Rayudu scored 42 runs, while N Jagadeesan, who was drafted in for Kedar Jadhav, scored 33 runs and despite their efforts, Chennai fell short of the target.

Hyderabad vs Chennai live: Fans unhappy with MS Dhoni's decision to drop N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan finally got to make his Dream11 IPL debut against Bangalore after a long wait since 2018 and had a decent outing with the bat. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman was excluded from the Chennai side despite scoring 33 runs in the previous team, in favour of Piyush Chawla perhaps due to the slow Dubai wicket. N Jagadeesan was benched for the Hyderabad vs Chennai live match and fans were quick to show their frustration with the decision, more so since Kedar Jadhav was given more chances in the tournament despite not playing well at all. Here's what fans had to say in support of N Jagadeesan

Hyderabad vs Chennai live: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja help Chennai to fighting total

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, Chennai opened with Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis but Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma had other ideas as he dismissed du Plessis for a duck. Sam Curran did play some big shots to score quickfire 31 before being bowled by Sharma with a gem of a delivery. 

Ambati Rayudu (41 runs) and Shane Watson (42 runs) did revive the innings with a decent partnership but both were dismissed in the span of four runs, leaving Chennai at 120/4. Some late flourish from skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai reach 167/6, leaving Hyderabad to chase 168 runs to win the match. At the time of writing this article, Hyderabad were 34/2 with David Warner and Manish Pandey heading back to Pavillion.

Image Source: Chennai IPL / Instagram

First Published:
VIDEOS