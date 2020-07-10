NAC Vs MCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Nacka CC will square off against Marsta CC in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka. The match will be played on Friday, July 10, 2020. Here is the NAC vs MCC Dream11 prediction, NAC vs MCC Dream11 team news, NAC vs MCC Dream11 top picks, NAC vs MCC Dream11 schedule and NAC vs MCC Dream11 preview.

NAC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: NAC vs MCC Dream11 schedule

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Date: Friday, July 10, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

NAC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: NAC vs MCC Dream11 preview

A total of 10 teams are participating in the five-day-long tournament. The teams were divided into two groups of five, with each team playing against the other teams of the group. Nacka CC are the only team which is yet to be beaten in the competition. On the other hand, Marsta CC have impressed as well, winning thrice in four games. Nacka CC chased down a mammoth 122 runs in eight overs in the previous game and seem to have an edge over their opponents.

NAC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: NAC vs MCC Dream11 team news

Nacka CC: Saeed Ahmad, Khalid Azizi, Same Zaza, Hijrat Khan, Abdul Hakeem, Zabi Zahid, Omran Zazai, Samiullah Rahmani, Muhammad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Najeeb Khan, Saad Namaz, Ozil Rahman, Shakil Jalali, Wakil Jalali, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid

Marsta CC: Sweed Ullah, Waqas Haider, Hamid Mahmood, Aweem Ullah, Asif Loan, Waseem Ul Haque, Shahid Mustafa, Mushtaq Aslam, Yasir Ali, Fahad Waqas, Ajmal Raza, Kamran Ali, Zulfiqar Ali, Sohail Khan, Waqas Anis, Qaiser Ilyas, Faisal Iqbal, Amjad Khawaja, Junaid Khan, Umair Muzamal, Zahid Naqwi, Ahsan Rafique, Piyal Rehman, Qambar Syed, Usman Arif, Bilal Momand, Danish Jahanzeb, Ghulam Hassan, Shahin Heydari

NAC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: NAC vs MCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Sohail Zahid

Batsmen: Umair Muzamal, Omran Zazai, Samiullah Rahmani, Mushtaq Aslam

All Rounders: Hamid Mahmood, Khalid Azizi

Bowlers: Lemar Momand, Saad Namaz, Bilal Momand, Sohail Khan

NAC vs MCC Dream11 prediction: NAC vs MCC Dream11 top picks

Nacka CC: Khalid Azizi, Omran Zazai

Marsta CC: Umair Muzamal, Hamid Mahmood

NAC vs MCC Dream11 prediction

Nacka CC are the favourites in the semi-final clash.

Note: The NAC vs MCC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The NAC vs MCC Dream11 team selection and NAC vs MCC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Twitter handle

