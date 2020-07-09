NAC Vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm League Live

Nacka CC will face Spanga United CC in their upcoming clash in the ECS T10 Stockholm league. NAC vs SUN will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, in what will be the 18th match of the season. SUN are currently on the fifth spot of the points table. They failed to clinch a win in their first match. As for NAC, they are currently on the top spot of the points table with 4 points to their name. They have managed to win both the matches they've played so far.

The NAC vs SUN match will commence on Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the NAC vs SUN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the NAC vs SUN Dream11 prediction, NAC vs SUN Dream11 top picks and NAC vs SUN Dream11 team.

NAC vs SUN Dream11 team

NAC vs SUN Dream11 top picks

Syed Ahmad Omran Zazai Wakil Jalali Pubudu Keppetiyawa Krishan Silva Tasal Saddiqi

NAC vs SUN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NAC vs SUN Dream11 team

NAC vs SUN Dream11 team: Nacka CC (NAC)

Rashid Khan, Samiullah Rahmani, Sohail Zahid, Shakil Jalali, Azam Momand, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Syed Ahmad, Saad Nawaz, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb khan, Abdul Hakeem, Lemar Momand

NAC vs SUN Dream11 team: Spanga United CC (SUN)

Pubudu Keppetiyawa, Tasal Saddiqi, Krishan Silva, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Faisal Azeem, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Asanka Kalugama, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

NAC vs SUN Dream11 prediction: NAC vs SUN Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Nacka CC : Rashid Khan (WK), Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Azam Momand, Wakil Jalali, Abdul Hakeem, Najeeb khan

: Rashid Khan (WK), Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Azam Momand, Wakil Jalali, Abdul Hakeem, Najeeb khan Spanga United CC: Pubudu Keppetiyawa (WK), Tasal Saddiqi, Krishan Silva, Janaka Johannes, Sanuk Keppetiyawa, Faisal Azeem, Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Anton Don, Fayaz Ali

NAC vs SUN Dream11 prediction

Our NAC vs SUN Dream11 prediction is that Spanga United CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The NAC vs SUN Dream11 prediction, NAC vs SUN Dream11 top picks and NAC vs SUN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NAC vs SUN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)