'Nah, Nah, Are You OK?': How Shane Warne's Messages Helped Maxwell Cope With Depression

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed the details of the final text message he received from Shane Warne before his death. The spin wizard died due to sudden cardiac arrest while holidaying in Thailand and the news sent shockwaves amongst fans and cricketers both current and past.

A special documentary on Shane Warne was recently aired in Australia, that included interviews from the cricketer's friends and former teammates, as they remembered Warne's immense contributions on and off the field.

Glenn Maxwell reveals how Shane Warne helped him cope with depression

Glenn Maxwell who was a part of the documentary revealed the details of messages sent to him by Shane Warne while he was battling depression. Maxwell's depression saw him taking a sabbatical from the sport to focus on his mental health. During the interview, Maxwell revealed how Shane Warne, through text message, asked about his well being. As quoted by Mirror, Maxwell said, "I actually went back, had a look at my last text chain with him, and it’s something that’s going to live with me forever. He just randomly checked in, so it said, ‘Well played last night. How you doing? Are you OK?’."

He further said, "And I didn’t think too much of it because I was sort of just playing it cool, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m fine. Thanks, mate. Hope you’re going alright.’ But he kept on going at me, Sort of chipping away, ‘Nah, nah, are you OK? What’s up?’. He knew that something was up and it took like the third or fourth time to ask me, ‘Are you OK?’ that I actually sort of told him what was going on and he just wrote a little paragraph to say that he was there for me, ‘Let me know if you ever need to chat or a phone call'. For him to sort of reach out to me at that time, and keep probing away to make sure that I was okay, I thought was really powerful and something that I really cherish about our friendship post-cricket. He was always there.”

Shane Warne to be given a state funeral

A couple of days ago Shane Warne's body arrived at his home city Melbourne from Bangkok in a private jet. Warne's body was flown to Melbourne in a coffin wrapped in the Australian flag. The private jet landed at around 8:30 pm local time. He will be given a state funeral on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Before the state funeral, the former cricketer was given a private funeral in his hometown of Melbourne. Warne’s three children, parents and friends including retired Test captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border and former England skipper Michael Vaughan, were among about 80 guests at the service. The state funeral will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the scene of many of Warne's iconic bowling moments including a hat-trick against England in 1994 and his 700th test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 and will be open to the public.