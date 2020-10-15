NAJ XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

Najmul XI will battle against Tamim XI in the BCB President’s Cup on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction, NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team and the probable NAJ XI vs TAM XI playing 11.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI live: NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the third match of the tournament with NAJ XI having made a great start to the tournament by winning their opening match versus Mahmudullah XI. TAM XI did not have a great start to their campaign after losing to Mahmudullah XI in their opening match. While NAJ XI look to continue their winning momentum, TAM XI will look to bounce back from defeat and register their first win. Fans can expect a thrilling NAJ XI vs TAM XI live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the NAJ XI vs TAM XI playing 11.g

BCB President’s Cup 2020



Najmul XI vs Tamim XI#BCBPresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/pyX6bB5ZWs — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 15, 2020

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: NAJ XI squad for NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Soumya Sarkar (wk), Al-Amin Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Irfan Sukkur, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Jayed, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mukidul Islam

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: TAM XI squad for NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Mosaddek Hossain (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahadat Hossain, Mahadi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Minjahul Abedin Afridi, Yasir Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Akbar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mahedi Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction: Top picks from NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Tamim Iqbal

Soumya Sarkar

Towhid Hridoy

Mohammad Saifuddin

NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction: NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

NAJ XI vs TAM XI live: NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction

As per our NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, NAJ XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, NAJ XI vs TAM XI top picks and NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter

