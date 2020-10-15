NAJ XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Najmul XI will battle against Tamim XI in the BCB President’s Cup on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction, NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team and the probable NAJ XI vs TAM XI playing 11.
This is the third match of the tournament with NAJ XI having made a great start to the tournament by winning their opening match versus Mahmudullah XI. TAM XI did not have a great start to their campaign after losing to Mahmudullah XI in their opening match. While NAJ XI look to continue their winning momentum, TAM XI will look to bounce back from defeat and register their first win. Fans can expect a thrilling NAJ XI vs TAM XI live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the NAJ XI vs TAM XI playing 11.g
Soumya Sarkar (wk), Al-Amin Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Irfan Sukkur, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Jayed, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mukidul Islam
Mosaddek Hossain (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahadat Hossain, Mahadi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Minjahul Abedin Afridi, Yasir Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Akbar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mahedi Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon.
Tamim Iqbal
Soumya Sarkar
Towhid Hridoy
Mohammad Saifuddin
As per our NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, NAJ XI will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, NAJ XI vs TAM XI top picks and NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
