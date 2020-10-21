NAJ XI Vs TAM XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, BCB President's Cup Match Preview

Najmul XI and Tamim XI are slated to appear in the 6th match of BCB President’s Cup on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction, NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team, and the probable NAJ XI vs TAM XI playing 11.

BCB President’s Cup 2020



Tamim XI vs Najmul XI#BCBPresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/5acyKlYZLp — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 21, 2020

NAJ XI vs TAM XI live: NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The BCB President's Cup features three teams who will go head to head in a double round-robin format. Mahmudullah XI have already played their four matches of the competition and are currently placed at the second spot with two wins. Najmul XI and Tamim XI have played three matches so far and will feature in their final match on Wednesday.

The contest is crucial in terms of the dynamics of the points table, as the result will determine which teams will head into the finals. Najmul XI have four points to their name with a decent net run-rate of 0.87 and hold the top spot in the standings. Tamim XI are at the bottom of the table with 2 points, but they stand a chance to trump Mahmudullah XI and book a berth in the finals with a win against Najmul XI.

When the two teams clashed earlier in the tri-series, Tamim XI had put up a better show to clinch the match. While batting first, Tamim XI piled up 221 runs after Mahedi Hassan's blistering knock of 82. Najmul XI failed to chase down the score and were bundled out for 179 despite a century from Mushfiqur Rahim. Tamim XI would aim to replicate the same success in the coming encounter as well to seal their place for the finals.

Irfaan Shukkur of Najmul XI speaks ahead of their match against Tamim XI tomorrow (October 21) at SBNCS.#BCB pic.twitter.com/DqgKCjIxgI — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 20, 2020

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: NAJ XI squad for NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Soumya Sarkar (wk), Al-Amin Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Irfan Sukkur, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Jayed, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mukidul Islam

NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction: TAM XI squad for NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Mosaddek Hossain (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Shahadat Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shariful Islam, Minjahul Abedin Afridi, Yasir Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Akbar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mahedi Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction: Top picks from NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

M. Rahim

S. Sarkar

M. Saifuddin

T. Iqbal

NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction: NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M. Rahim (vice-captain)

Batsmen: T. Hriday, Y. Chowdhury, T. Iqbal, A. Haque

All-rounders: M. Saifuddin (captain), A. Hossain, S. Sarkar

Bowlers: A. Hossain, M. Rahman, R. Hossain

NAJ XI vs TAM XI live: NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction

As per our NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, TAM XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 prediction, NAJ XI vs TAM XI top picks, and NAJ XI vs TAM XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NAJ XI vs TAM XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

