Najam Sethi withdraws as PCB chairman, cites political unrest as main reason

Why you're reading this: Nazam Sethi, who was appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board management committee in December 2022 has evidently withdrawn from the contention of taking the helm full-time. Sethi's pro tem run was about to end on June 21, 2023, and was favorite to carry on with the leadership. However, in a huge turn of events he took to Twitter to announce his unwillingness to continue the race and also cited the reason behind his decision.

3 Things you need to know:

Najam Sethi was appointed as the interim chief of PCB after the sacking of Ramiz Raja in December 2022

Najam Sethi is currently the chairman of the PCB management committee

This is Nazam Sethi's 3rd Term as PCB chairman

Also Read | PCB Chief Najam Sethi Bashed By Netizens As He Rates PSL Higher Than IPL

Najam Sethi quits as PCB chairperson

After achieving a huge impetus in the form of approval of the hybrid model for the impending Asia Cup 2023, the PCB management committee chairman, Najam Sethi, has decided to end his contention to become the top boss following the culmination of the interim setup. Sethi's withdrawal comes during the speculations of the return of Zaka Ashraf in the scheme of things for the spot. In a Twitter post, Sethi stated that he does not want to become a subject of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif, and thus in order to maintain stability inside the cricketing body resorts to relinquishment of his contendership. "Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty are not good for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for the Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders."

Also Read | 'Babar Azam Needs To Be Replaced': Najam Sethi Reveals Shahid Afridi-led Panel's Decision

Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 19, 2023

Notably, Najam Sethi and Shebaz Sharif have a history of contending for the PCB top post. Sethi also came back in the mix after Sharif became the new PM of the neighboring country following the outing of Imran Khan. The appointment of Sethi was a cause of dispute between PML-N and PPP and hence in the midst of this new development has arrived. Earlier this month, Pakistan Federal Minister Ehsan Mazari took the name of Zaka Ashraf as the sequential PCB chairman. Mazari also made it known that Sethi was appointed for four months to conduct elections for the PCB chairman.