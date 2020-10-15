Najmul XI Vs Tamim XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Match Preview

Najmul XI will take on Tamim XI in the third match of the BCB President’s Cup on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream info, how to watch NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream live in India and where to follow NAJ XI vs TAM XI live scores.

Najmul XI vs Tamim XI: NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream info and preview

After the completion of the first two matches of the competition, Najmul XI are placed at a better position after their first fixture. Tamim XI did not have an ideal start to their campaign as they went down against Mahmudullah XI in their opening contest. Najmul XI, on the other hand, scored a comprehensive win over Mahmudullah XI earlier this week. Tamim XI were bundled out for 103 in a rain-hit match that was revised to a 47-over match. For Najmul XI, half-centuries from lower-order batsmen Towhid Hridoy and Irfan Sukkur bailed them out of trouble as they chased down the target of 197 with four wickets in hand.

Najmul XI batsman Towhid Hridoy speaks ahead of their clash against Tamim XI tomorrow (October 15).#BCB pic.twitter.com/ApNUzM5VMZ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 14, 2020

Najmul XI vs Tamim XI: Weather report ahead of NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream

Ahead of the much-awaited Najmul XI vs Tamim XI clash, where several stalwarts of Bangladesh cricket will be seen in action, the weather report might worry the fans. There will be a significant cloud cover during the match time and there are chances of rain interrupting the game as well. While the first match of the competition was also halted by rain, fans will hope for an uninterrupted clash on Thursday.

Najmul XI vs Tamim XI: Pitch report ahead of NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream

The used pitch for the Najmul vs Tamim XI, will provide assistance to the bowlers. Low-scoring encounters were witnessed in the first two matches of the competition and the trend is likely to continue on Thursday as well. Fast bowlers will look to make the most out of the cloudy conditions. Captain winning the toss will look to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions.

NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream: NAJ XI vs TAM XI live in India & NAJ XI vs TAM XI live scores details

The NAJ XI vs TAM XI live in India will not be available for the TV audiences, as it is not a televised event in the country. The NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream will be made available on Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) YouTube channel. For NAJ XI vs TAM XI live scores, one can visit the social media pages of BCB.

Source: Bangladesh Cricket / Twitter

