Najmul XI Vs Tamim XI Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Najmul XI will fight it out with the Tamim XI in the last group stage match of the BCB President's Cup. The Najmul XI vs Tamim XI match will begin at 1:00 pm IST from the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Wednesday, October 21. Here are the NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream details, how to watch the NAJ XI vs TAM XI live in India and the Najmul XI vs Tamim XI pitch and weather report.

BCB President’s Cup 2020



Tamim XI vs Najmul XI#BCBPresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/5acyKlYZLp — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 21, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli Invests Further ₹13.2 Crore In Sachin Tendulkar-promoted Universal Sportsbiz?

BCB President's Cup: Najmul XI vs Tamim XI preview

The BCB President's Cup has gone down to the wire. Today’s Najmul XI vs Tamim XI game will be the deciding factor in who takes the top two spots for a chance to clinch the title. While Najmul XI are almost a shoo-in for the top spot, Tamim XI and Mahmudullah XI are both close contenders for the No.2 position.

Najmul XI have only lost one of their three games at the tournament as of today, and sit on top of the table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.867. Just below them, with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.442 are the Mahmudullah XI. For them, qualification will be a matter of waiting and watching, and hoping that the Najmul XI win.

Meanwhile, the Tamim XI sit right at the bottom of the table, and can only salvage a qualification spot if they win, and maintain a run rate superior to Mahmudullah XI. According to our NAJ XI vs TAM XI prediction, the NAJ XI can be expected to overturn their last result against the TAM XI and win the game.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Slams Back-to-back Tons, Fans Scream 'Gabbar Is Back' On Twitter

BCB President's Cup: NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream details

There will be no NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream in India. Fans who want to watch the NAJ XI vs TAM XI live in India will have to do so online. The NAJ XI vs TAM XI live stream will be available on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's YouTube channel. The NAJ XI vs TAM XI live scores and updates will be available on the BCB's social media pages.

BCB President's Cup: Najmul XI vs Tamim XI pitch report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, along with the weather conditions will make for a great bowling surface. After some initial low scoring matches, the totals have climbed to steady 200+ scores meaning the pitch also has something on offer for the batsmen.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Smashes Pak Bowlers In Special ICC Tribute On 42nd Birthday; Watch Video

BCB President's Cup: Najmul XI vs Tamim XI weather forecast

According to Accuweather, today's game may be interrupted by rain. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a 55% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Humidity will be at 86%, and the temperature will hit a high of 29°C in the day.

Also Read | Zimbabwe's Indian Cricket Coach Withdrawn From Pakistan Tour

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket Board website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.