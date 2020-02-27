NAM Vs IR A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 2nd ODI Match Details

Ireland A will face Namibia in the second ODI of Ireland A tour of South Africa 2020. The Nam vs Ir a live match will be played at Irene Villagers Cricket Club Ground, Pretoria on Thursday, February 27 at 1:30 PM IST. Harry Tector will captain Ireland A and Gerhard Erasmus will captain Namibia in the Nam vs Ir a live match. Here is our Nam vs Ir a Dream11 prediction, Nam vs Ir a Dream11 team and Nam vs Ir a match prediction.

Nam vs Ir a Dream11 prediction: Nam vs Ir a playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the likely Nam vs Ir a playing 11s -

Nam vs Ir a Dream11 prediction: Nam vs Ir a playing 11 - Ireland A:

Harry Tector (captain), James Cameron-Dow, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Jack Tector, Gary Wilson, and Craig Young.

Nam vs Ir a Dream11 prediction: Nam vs Ir a playing 11 - Namibia:

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Niko Davin, Stephen Baard, W Lofty-Eaton, G Williams, Pikkie Yafrance, Ruben Trumpleman, Bernard Scholtz, Janie de Villiers, and Ben Shikongo.

Nam vs Ir a Dream11 team: Nam vs Ir a Dream11 Prediction

Here is the Nam vs Ir a Dream11 team that can bring you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Zane Green

Batsmen: N Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (vice-captain), Stephen Baard, Harry Tector

All-Rounders: Craig Williams (captain), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Curtis Campher, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz

Please keep in mind that the Nam vs Ir a Dream11 Prediction has been made with our own analysis. The Nam vs Ir a Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

Nam vs Ir a match prediction

Namibia are currently leading the series with a victory in the first ODI. Ireland A set a total of 228 for the Namibians to chase in their innings. Their best batsmen in the game were George Dockrell and Curtis Campher. Namibia's best bowlers in the game were Ben Shikongo and Craig Williams. In return, Namibia won by seven wickets and their best batsmen were Stephen Baard and N Davin. Ireland's most effective bowlers were Josh Little and Shane Getkate.

The Nam vs Ir a live match can be expected to be won by Ireland A, according to our Nam vs Ir a match prediction.

Nam vs Ir a live

There is no live streaming available for the Nam vs Ir a live match available in India.

