NAM Vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And Match Details For 4th & 5th T20Is

Namibia will face the Ireland A in the fourth and fifth matches of the Ireland Tour of South Africa. The match will be played at Irene Villagers on Sunday, February 23 at 1:00 PM IST. Gerhard Erasmus will captain Namibia and Harry Tector will lead Ireland A. Let us take a look at their squads and the NAM vs IR A Dream11 team that can get you favourable results.

NAM vs IR A Playing 11 likely from both squads

Here is the NAM vs IR A Playing 11s likely from both the team's squads after their third match -

Namibia:

Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Niko Davin, Stephen Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), W Lofty-Eaton, G Williams, Pikkie Yafrance, Ruben Trumpleman, Bernard Scholtz, Janie de Villiers, and Ben Shikongo.

Ireland-A:

Stephen Doheny, Nathan McGuire, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delaney, Harry Tector (captain), L Tucker, Josh Little, Stuart Thompson, Jacob Mulder, Shane Getkate, and Craig Young.

NAM vs IR A Dream11 team: NAM vs IR A Dream11 prediction

The NAM vs IR A Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the most points -

Wicket-keepers: Zane Green

Batsmen: Gareth Delany (vice-captain), Stephen Doheny, Gerhard Erasmus, Harry Tector

All-Rounders: C Williams (captain), Shane Getkate, Stuart Thompson

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpleman, Jacob Mulder, Craig Young

Please keep in mind that our NAM vs IR A Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our NAM vs IR A Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

NAM vs IR A Match Prediction

The series is currently being led by Ireland 2-1. Ireland A won the third match by 49 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Stephen Doheny and Curtis Campher. Their best bowlers were Jacob Mulder and Shane Getkate.

Namibia's best batsmen in the game were G Williams and W Lofty-Eaton. Their best bowlers were G Williams and Ben Shikongo.

Our NAM vs IR A Match Prediction is that Ireland A will be the probable winners of this series and would win 3-2. The teams would be playing 2 matches on the same day.

NAM vs IR A live scores

You can follow the NAM vs IR A live scores on the ICC's official website, app and social media pages. There is no NAM vs IR A live streaming in the Indian subcontinent.

