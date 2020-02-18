NAM Vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Namibia will face the Ireland-A in the second match of the Ireland Tour of South Africa. The match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Tuesday, February 18 at 1:00 PM IST. Gerhard Erasmus will captain Namibia and Harry Tector will lead Ireland-A. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

NAM vs IR-A Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Namibia:

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, JP Kotze, Craig Williams, Niko Davin, Pikkie Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Tangeni Lungameni, Janie De Villiers, and Ruben Trumpleman.

Ireland-A:

Harry Tector (captain), Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Stuart Thompson, Shane Getkate, Nathan McGuire, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Craig Young, Neil Rock, Jonathan Garth, and Jacob Mulder.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: JP Kotze, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Stephen Baard, Gerhard Erasmus

All-Rounders: Stuart Thompson (Captain), Craig Williams (Vice-Captain)

Bowlers: Josh Little, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

NAM vs IR-A Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Namibia's last match was against Ireland and their opponents won by 27 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Stephan Baard and Gerhard Erasmus. Their best bowlers were Craig Williams and JJ Smit.

Ireland A's last match was against Scotland A and they won by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany. Their best bowlers in the game were Shane Getkate and Mark Adair.

Ireland A are the favourites to win this match.

