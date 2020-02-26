NAM Vs IR A Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 1st ODI Match Details

Ireland A will face Namibia in the first ODI of Ireland A tour of South Africa 2020. The NAM vs IR A live match will be played at Irene Villagers Cricket Club Ground, Pretoria on Wednesday, February 26 at 1:30 PM IST. Harry Tector will captain Ireland A and Gerhard Erasmus will captain Namibia in the NAM vs IR A live match. Let us take a look at the NAM vs IR A Dream11 prediction, NAM vs IR A Dream11 team and NAM vs IR A match prediction that can bring you the most favourable results.

NAM vs IR A Dream11 prediction: NAM vs IR A playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the full squads from which the NAM vs IR A playing 11 will be formed.

NAM vs IR A Dream11 prediction: Ireland A -

Harry Tector (captain), James Cameron-Dow, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Tyrone Kane, Gary Wilson and Craig Young.

NAM vs IR A Dream11 prediction: Namibia -

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Niko Davin, Stephen Baard, W Lofty-Eaton, G Williams, Pikkie Yafrance, Ruben Trumpleman, Bernard Scholtz, Janie de Villiers and Ben Shikongo (12th man).

NAM vs IR A Dream11 team: NAM vs IR A Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Zane Green

Batsmen: Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny, Stephen Baard, Gerhard Erasmus

All-Rounders: Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany (vice-captain), C Williams (captain)

Bowlers: C Young, Ruben Trumpleman, Bernard Scholtz

Please keep in mind that the NAM vs IR A Dream11 Prediction has been made with our own analysis. The NAM vs IR A Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

NAM vs IR A Dream11 Prediction: NAM vs IR A match prediction

NAM vs IR A match prediction: Ireland A's last match was against Zimbabwe and they won by 27 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Harry Tector and Simi Singh. Their best bowlers were Barry McCarthy and Peter Chase. Namibia's last match was against the United Arab Emirates and their opponents won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Gerhard Erasmus and JJ Smit. Their best bowlers in the game were Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit.

The NAM vs IR A live match can be expected to be won by Ireland A, according to our NAM vs IR A match prediction.

NAM vs IR A Live

There is no live streaming available for the NAM vs IR A live match in India. However, NAM vs IR A live scores can be followed on official Ireland and Namibia Cricket social media pages to track the performance of your NAM vs IR A Dream11 team.

