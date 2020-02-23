NAM Vs IR A Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview For The 4th And 5th T20s

Ireland A will face Namibia in the fourth T20I of the Ireland Tour of South Africa 2020 at Irene Villagers on Sunday. The series is currently led by Ireland A, who have won two out of the three matches played. Here is all the NAM vs IR A live score details for the NAM vs IR A live match, i.e. the 4th and 5th T20s, both of which will be played on Sunday.

ALSO READ | "Rockstar" Jadeja is my favourite cricketer: Ashton Agar

NAM vs IR A live telecast in India

There is no NAM vs IR A live telecast in India for the 4th and 5th T20s.

NAM vs IR A live score

The NAM vs IR A live score for the 4th and 5th T20 can be viewed on Cricket Ireland's official Twitter handle. The page will share regular NAM vs IR A live score updates, pictures and happenings from the NAM vs IR A live match. The 4th T20 will start at 1 PM IST while the 5th T20 will begin at 6 PM IST. All NAM vs IR A live score and match updates can be viewed on ICC's official website as well.

💢 RESULT 💢



Ireland Wolves go 2-1 up in the 5-match T20 series against Namibia after a convincing 49-run win today.



Great performance all around, including:



🏏Doheny 58

🏏Campher 45

🏏Delany 38

🏏Mulder 3-23

🏏Getkate 2-33



👉 Scorecard: https://t.co/l2NYkqPtR0#GoWolves 🏏 pic.twitter.com/pzu24KpnYO — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) February 21, 2020

ALSO READ | England cricket chief 'not a champion' of four-day Tests

NAM vs IR A live match: Pitch and weather report

The Irene Villagers Cricket Ground in Pretoria is used for unofficial and List A matches and has a pitch that supports batsmen well. In the matches that have been documented well, it can be observed that the team batting first is usually able to pull off a victory. The third T20I saw Ireland A putting a total of 196 on the board and the Namibia team could only manage 147 in return. According to AccuWeather, Pretoria will see a high temperature of 23 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 14 degrees Celcius. A thunderstorm is being predicted as well with a 71% chance of precipitation.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma cheers for the Indian women's cricket team for T20 championship

NAM vs IR A head to head: Match preview

In the current series when it comes to NAM vs IR A head to head, it is currently being led by Ireland, 2-1. Ireland A won the third match by 49 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Stephen Doheny and Curtis Campher. Their best bowlers were Jacob Mulder and Shane Getkate. Namibia's best batsmen in the game were G Williams and W Lofty-Eaton. Their best bowlers were G Williams and Ben Shikongo.

Ireland A will be the probable winners of the NAM vs IR A live match. There is a good chance of the match being delayed by rain too and if it gets abandoned, Namibia will have a chance to square the series in the next match. Following this match, the teams will proceed to play one more match to complete the T20I series. Ireland is likely to take the series 3-2 and dominate the NAM vs IR A head to head despite being Ireland's second-string side.

ALSO READ | Big banter ensues as Pakistan women's cricket team beatboxes at World Cup 2020