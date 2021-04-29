NAM Vs SA-E Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Namibia Vs South Africa 2nd ODI Fantasy Picks

Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with South Africa Emerging (SA-E) in the second ODI of their three-match series. The NAM Vs SA-E match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. Here is our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team and NAM vs SA-E player record information.

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction: NAM vs SA-E match preview

Namibia were incredible with the ball in the first ODI as they restricted South Africa Emerging Players to just 244 runs. In response, Namibia started slow as they were reduced to 67/3 at one stage. But an outstanding display by captain Merwe Erasmus, who smashed a century, helped Namibia to win the match. SA-E’s batting line-up have to step up their game in the second ODI if they don’t want to lose and keep the three-match series alive.

NAM vs SA-E pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 10 km/h and humidity being 47 per cent. The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter. The team winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team: Full squads

Namibia: Jean Pierre Kotze (WK), Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus (C), Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia and Dewald Nell.

South Africa Emerging: Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait and Lifa Ntanzi.

NAM vs SA-E player record: NAM vs SA-E top picks

Namibia: Craig Williams, Merwe Erasmus, Ben Shikongo

South Africa-Emerging: Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Dayyaan Galiem

NAM vs SA-E best team

Wicketkeeper: Sinethemba Qeshile

Batsmen: Matthew Breetzke, Jonathan Bird, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard

All-rounders: Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Merwe Erasmus

Bowlers: Dayyaan Galiem, Ben Shikongo, Jan Frylinck

NAM vs SA-E match prediction

As per our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, Namibia will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NAM vs SA-E match prediction and NAM vs SA-E playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team and NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Cricket Namibia/ Twitter