NAM Vs SA-E Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Namibia Vs South Africa ODI Top Fantasy Picks

Quick links:
Image source: Cricket Namibia/ Twitter
Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with South Africa Emerging (SA-E) in the first ODD of their three-match series. The NAM vs SA-E match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. Here is our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team and NAM vs SA-E player record information.
Earlier, the Namibia and South Africa Emerging sides collided in a T20 series, with Namibia coming out victorious by winning two of the three matches. With JJ Smit and Gerhard Erasmus as their top players, Namibia heads into the 50-over series with a great line-up. However, they have to improve in the bowling department if they want to stop the South Africans.
The South Africa Emerging team will enter the Wanderers Cricket Ground with a comeback on their minds and with a balanced line-up. Despite having players like Matthew Breetzke and Jason Smith, SA-E will start the contest as underdogs. Nevertheless, they should give Namibia a tough competition as they boast some lethal bowlers.
AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 13 km/h and humidity being 47 per cent. The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.
Namibia: Jean Pierre Kotze (WK), Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus (C), Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia and Dewald Nell.
South Africa Emerging: Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait and Lifa Ntanzi.
As per our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, Namibia will come out on top in this contest.
Castle Lite SeriesðŸ¦…ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¦— Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) April 25, 2021
Congratulations Zane Green for walking away in the final T20 game of the series against SA Emerging as the Man of the MatchðŸ Well played Zane! #AlwaysHigher #CastleLite #dafabet #EaglesPride #CricketNamibia pic.twitter.com/9PHnKbLjHB
Note: The NAM vs SA-E match prediction and NAM vs SA-E playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team and NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.