NAM Vs SA-E Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Namibia Vs South Africa ODI Top Fantasy Picks

Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with South Africa Emerging (SA-E) in the first ODD of their three-match series. The NAM vs SA-E match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. Here is our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team and NAM vs SA-E player record information.

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction: NAM vs SA-E match preview

Earlier, the Namibia and South Africa Emerging sides collided in a T20 series, with Namibia coming out victorious by winning two of the three matches. With JJ Smit and Gerhard Erasmus as their top players, Namibia heads into the 50-over series with a great line-up. However, they have to improve in the bowling department if they want to stop the South Africans.

The South Africa Emerging team will enter the Wanderers Cricket Ground with a comeback on their minds and with a balanced line-up. Despite having players like Matthew Breetzke and Jason Smith, SA-E will start the contest as underdogs. Nevertheless, they should give Namibia a tough competition as they boast some lethal bowlers.

NAM vs SA-E pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 13 km/h and humidity being 47 per cent. The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team: Full squads

Namibia: Jean Pierre Kotze (WK), Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus (C), Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia and Dewald Nell.

South Africa Emerging: Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait and Lifa Ntanzi.

NAM vs SA-E player record: NAM vs SA-E top picks

Namibia: Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Ben Shikongo

South Africa-Emerging: Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Thando Ntini

NAM vs SA-E best team

Wicketkeeper: Sinethemba Qeshile

Batsmen: Matthew Breetzke (VC), Craig Williams, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard

All-rounders: JJ Smit (C), Jason Smith, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Thando Ntini, Gregory Mahlokwana, Ben Shikongo

NAM vs SA-E match prediction

As per our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, Namibia will come out on top in this contest.

Congratulations Zane Green for walking away in the final T20 game of the series against SA Emerging as the Man of the MatchðŸ Well played Zane! #AlwaysHigher #CastleLite #dafabet #EaglesPride #CricketNamibia pic.twitter.com/9PHnKbLjHB — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) April 25, 2021

