NAM Vs SA-E Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Namibia Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Preview

Match 3 of the South Africa Emerging Players tour of Namibia 2021 ODI series will be played between the South Africa Emerging team and Namibia Eagles at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The match starts at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Saturday, May 1. Here is our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team, NAM vs SA-E best team and NAM vs SA-E player record.

The ODI series is currently locked at 1 match apiece and the third match will decide as to who will win the ODI series. After losing the T20 series to the host, South Africa Emerging started the ODI series by losing the first match to Namibia by 5 wickets. However, the visiting team bounced back to level the series by winning the second ODI by 57 runs. The match was a low-scoring affair. The third ODI promises to be an exciting contest with not only the series at stake but it will be interesting to see how the home team Namibia fares against South Africa Emerging after losing the previous match.

RESULT | SA Emerging won by 57 runs



Stefan Tait took 5 wickets for 27 runs as the SA Emerging men's team took the victory in the second ODI against Namibia



SA Emerging 196 all out (Stefan Tait 5/27)

Namibia 139 all out (Stephan Baard 37)

NAM vs SA-E weather report

The condition will be sunny during the match which comes as good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

NAM vs SA-E pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

NAM vs SA-E player record

Jonathan Bird is the leading run-getter in the series for the South Africa Emerging side while in the bowling department Stefan Tait leads the wicket-taker list with 8 wickets. The duo will look to put up yet another splendid performance to help the side claim the series. For Namibia Eagles skipper Gerhard Erasmus scored a century in the ODI series, while Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton has bowled well for the team and has 6 wickets to his name.

As per our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, NAM will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NAM vs SA-E player record and as a result, the NAM vs SA-E best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team and NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

