NAM Vs SA-E Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Emerging T20 Match 1 Preview

Namibia (NAM) will lock horns with South Africa Emerging (SA-E) in the first T20 of their three-match series. The NAM vs SA-E match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, April 23, 2021, from the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. Here is our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team and NAM vs SA-E player record information.

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction: NAM vs SA-E match preview

The opening game of the Emerging T20 series is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast of. Namibia will enter the Wanderers Cricket Ground with Stephan Baard being their best batsmen and Bernard Scholtz leading their bowling attack. South Africa Emerging, on the other hand, will depend on top players Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith and Tshepo Ntuli to come out victorious and start the series on a positive note.

NAM vs SA-E pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 10 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 15 km/h. The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team: Full squads

Namibia: Jean Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia, Dewald Nell.

South Africa-Emerging: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait, Lifa Ntanzi

NAM vs SA-E player record: NAM vs SA-E top picks

Namibia: Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz

South Africa-Emerging: Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Tshepo Ntuli

NAM vs SA-E best team

Wicketkeeper: Jean Pierre Kotze

Batsmen: Matthew Breetzke, Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jason Smith

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana

NAM vs SA-E match prediction

As per our NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction, Namibia will come out on top in this contest.

Are you excited for the Castle Lite Series between the Eagles and SA Emergingâ“ Catch the first game on Friday, 23rd April 2021 at Wanderers Beer Garden, Grove Mall fan park areas and at the Pitspot Sports Bar at The Dome.#CastleLite #dafabet #AlwaysHighe pic.twitter.com/OYE3dskbQZ — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) April 22, 2021

Note: The NAM vs SA-E match prediction and NAM vs SA-E playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NAM vs SA-E Dream11 team and NAM vs SA-E Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Cricket Namibia/ Twitter