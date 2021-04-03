NAM Vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Windhoek 1st T20I Match Preview

Namibia and Uganda are slated to clash in the first T20I of their three-match series on Saturday, April 3, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The NAM vs UGA live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the encounter, here is a look at our NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction, NAM vs UGA squads and NAM vs UGA Dream11 team.

Namibia vs Uganda 1st T20I Preview

The two participating nations are scheduled to battle it out in three T20Is and two 50-over fixtures as a part of the Uganda tour of Namibia. The upcoming series is a significant opportunity for Uganda as they look to make a mark for themselves in international cricket. A series win against Namibia could do wonders for the Associate nation's confidence. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first as both sides have a stunning 100% winning record while defending a target in the shortest format.

The upcoming clash promises to be an enthralling one for the fans as the teams are expected to be involved in a closely fought battle as they look to register a comprehensive victory in the T20I series opener. It is worth mentioning that this will be the first match for Uganda since February, whereas Namibia last featured in a T20I encounter in 2019.

Namibia vs Uganda squads

Namibia: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Karl Birkenstock, Michael Van Lingen, Shaun Fouche, Stephan Baard, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michiel du Preez, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Mauritius Ngupita, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni.

Uganda: Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Hamu Kayondo, Kenneth Waiswa, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Brian Masaba, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Gerald Mubiru, Henry Ssenyondo, Jonathan Sebanja, Saud Islam, Trevor Bukenya.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NAM vs UGA playing 11

J Smit

C Williams

B Masaba

R Shah

NAM vs UGA match prediction: NAM vs UGA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: J Kotze

Batsmen: M Erasmus, R Shah, S Baard

All-rounders: B Masaba, C Williams (VC), J Frylinck, J Smit (C)

Bowlers: B Shikongo, G Mubiru, J Ssebanja

NAM vs UGA live: NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction

According to our NAM vs UGA match prediction, Namibia are favourites to win this game.

Note: The above NAM vs UGA Dream11 prediction, NAM vs UGA Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NAM vs UGA Dream11 team and NAM vs UGA playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Uganda Cricket Association Twitter