NAM-W Vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

The Namibia Women will take on the Kenya Women in the 7th match of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda, on June 9, 2021. Here is our NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021: NAM-W vs KEN-W preview

Namibia Women have showcased a dominant brand of cricket in this season of the T20 competition. After having played three matches, they are still unbeaten in the tournament. Moreover, they also occupy the top place on the points table with 6 points. The two-time champions Kenya Women also are yet to face their maiden loss in the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021. With two wins from two games, they are placed right below Namibia on the table. The upcoming clash between the two unbeaten teams promises to be a high-octane one. The NAM-W vs KEN-W scorecard will be available on FanCode and Women’s CricZone Youtube channel.

NAM-W vs KEN-W: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The conditions at Kigali seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket on Wednesday. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match. However, there are no chances of rain on the given day and the temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.

The wicket has been conducive to faster bowlers in the tournament. The pacers are expected to play a major role in the upcoming fixtures as well. The teams batting first have managed to cross the 100-run mark in three one of the six matches so far. A low-scoring thriller is on the cards between the two exciting teams. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first, considering the pitch and weather conditions.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team for the NAM-W vs KEN-W opener

NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

NAM-W: Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Reehana Khan, Dietlind Foerster, Sune Wittmann, Victoria Hamunyela

KEN-W: Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga, Monicah Ndhambi, Jane Otieno, Brenda Mogusu, Margaret Ngoche, Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel, Daisy Njoroge, Edith Waithaka, Fiavia Odhiambo.

NAM-W vs KEN-W opener: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – S Wetoto

Vice-Captain – K Green

NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – K Green (VC)

Batters – A Merwe, V Abuga, A Diegaardt

All-Rounders – S Wetoto (C), Q Abel, S Wittmann, M Ngoche

Bowlers – V Hamunyla, S Shihepo, L Idambo

NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction

According to our NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 prediction, Namibia Women are likely to edge past Kenya and win this match.

Note: The NAM-W vs KEN-W player record and as a result, the NAM-W vs KEN-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 team and NAM-W vs KEN-W prediction do not guarantee positive results.

