NAM-W Vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Kwibuka Women's T20 Match Preview

Namibia Women (NAM-W) will lock horns with Nigeria Women (NIG-W) in the first semi-final of the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament 2021 on Friday, June 11 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The NAM-W vs NIG-W live streaming will commence at 1:00 PM (IST) and 9:30 AM local time. Ahead of the contest, here is our NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction, NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 team, NAM-W vs NIG-W scorecard and NAM-W vs NIG-W opener.

NAM-W vs NIG-W match preview

Namibia Women have been ruthless as they have dominated the proceedings in the tournament so far. Having played four games, they have won them all and are the only unbeaten side in the competition. After the group stage was done and dusted, Namibia Women finished at the top of the Kwibuka Women's T20 points table.

On the other hand, Nigeria Women have had a dismal campaign as they have lost three out of the four matches they have played. Their only two points came against Botswana Women as they ended up at the fourth spot in the points table. As far as the meeting between the two sides during the group phase is concerned, Namibia Women thrashed Nigeria Women by eight wickets. Namibia are certainly the favourites going into the game because of their stunning recent performances.

NAM-W vs NIG-W: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The conditions at Kigali seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of cricket on Friday. According to AccuWeather, the weather will be sunny during the match. There are no chances of rain on the given day and the temperatures are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius during the game.

The wicket has been conducive to faster bowlers in the tournament. The pacers are expected to play a major role in the upcoming fixtures as well. The teams batting first have managed to cross the 100-run mark in three one of the six matches so far. A low-scoring thriller is on the cards between the two exciting teams. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first, considering the pitch and weather conditions.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team for the NAM-W vs NIG-W opener.

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

NAM-W: Yasmeen Khan, Adri van der Merwe, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Reehana Khan, Dietlind Foerster, Sune Wittmann, Victoria Hamunyela

NIG-W: Favour Eseigbe, Omonye Asika, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Esther Sandy, Samantha Agazuma, Agatha Obulor, Abigail Igbobie, Joy Efosa, Racheal Samson, Mary Desmond

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: K Green

Batters: A van der Merwe, S Agazuma, A Diergaardt

All-Rounders: B Etim (Captain), S Wittmann, I Van Zyl, F Eseigbe

Bowlers: V Hamunyla (Vice-captain), W Mwatile, M Desmond

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction

According to our NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction, Namibia Women are likely to edge past Nigeria Women and win this match.

Note: The NAM-W vs NIG-W player record and as a result, the NAM-W vs NIG-W best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 team and NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

