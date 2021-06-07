NAM-W Vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Kwibuka Women’s T20

Match 4 of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament is all set to take place between the Rwanda Women and the Namibia Women on June 7. The 4th match of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament is all set to take place at the Gahanga International Cricket stadium, Rwanda, where Match 4 will start at 5:20 p.m. (IST). Here’s the NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 prediction including the player record and the NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team prediction before the match.

Both the Rwanda Women and the Namibia Women have won their last match in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament. Rwanda Women won the first match of the tournament against the Botswana Women by 8 wickets. The Namibia Women also won the second match of the tournament against the Nigeria Women by 8 wickets. Both the team will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum.

NAM-W vs RWA-W player record

From the Namibia Women team, Victoria Hamunyela will be the most favourite pick for the fantasy team as she took 4 wickets in the last match. Arrasta Diergaardt will be a considerable player as a batsman since she played a knock of 26 not out in the last match. From the Rwanda Women team, Alice Ikuzwe and Immaculee Muhawenimana will be the favourite bowling picks since they both took 3 wickets in the last match.

It's match day 2 of the 7th edition of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 International Tournament.



Kenya and Botswana play at 9:30 am while hosts Rwanda take on Namibia at 1:50pm. #KwibukaT20 pic.twitter.com/bE2BfFhBIy — Rwanda Cricket Association (@RwandaCricket) June 7, 2021

Probable Playing XI for NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team

Rwanda Women: Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (c/wk), Marie Bimenyimana, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Alice Ikuzwe, Belyse Murekatete, Margueritte Vumiliya, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee Muhawenimana

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Arrasta Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Reehana Khan, Dietlind Foerster, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Sune Wittmann, Victoria Hamunyela

Captain and Vice-captain selection for NAM-W vs RWA-W best team

Captain – Tasamul Haque

Vice-captain – M. Khan

The favourable NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – K. Green, S. Uwera

Batsmen – A. van der Merwe, A. Diergaardt, C. Uwamahoro

All-rounders – I. van Zyl, A. Ikuzwe, H. Ishimwe

Bowlers – V. Hamunyela, I. Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete

Ahead of the NAM-W vs RWA-W opener, both the team have strong bowling lineups. This caters to the NAM-W vs RWA-W scorecard from the previous matches in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament. The NAM-W vs RWA-W opener prediction can see the Namibia Women gain the 2 points if the batting lineup performs significantly well.

