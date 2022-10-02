Naman Ojha Bows Down After Slamming Century; Sachin Tendulkar Responds From Dugout; WATCH

The Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends team successfully retained the Road Safety World Series title on Saturday night, following their 33-run triumph against Sri Lanka Legends. Naman Ojha emerged as the biggest talking point for India, courtesy of his century in the first innings, followed by two stumpings in the second. While he received the player of the match award for his brilliant display of cricket, the celebrations after his century caught the attention of all.

Ojha remained unbeaten on 108 runs off 71 balls in the first innings, as India Legends set a target of 196 runs. He completed runs his century in just 68 balls, which came in the first ball of the 19th over. While he hit a six to reach hundred, the 39-year-old celebrated his ton by bowing down towards the dugout, where Tendulkar was seated alongside other teammates. Tendulkar then came up with a motivational reaction to Naman’s gesture. Here’s the video of Naman’s century celebrations.

Naman Ojha's hits six to complete century in final; Watch

Naman Ojha's century helps India set strong target

Meanwhile, in the first innings of the game, Sachin Tendulkar went back to the pavilion on a golden duck, after getting dismissed by Nuwan Kulasekara in the first over itself. Suresh Raina contributed with four runs off two balls, while Vinay Kumar and Yuvraj Singh hit 36 and 19 runs respectively. While Irfan Pathan scored 11 runs and Yusuf Pathan hit no runs, Binny remained unbeaten at the other end after hitting two boundaries in the two balls he played.

What else happened during the match?

Going ahead in the second innings, Sri Lanka Legends received the first blow during their innings in the second over after Sanath Jayasuriya was dismissed. Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan hit 11 runs, while Ishan Jayaratne scored the maximum of 51 runs in 22 balls. While four of the bowlers used by Tendulkar returned with a wicket each to their name, Abhimanyu Mithun and Vinay Kumar registered two and three scalps respectively.

Sri Lanka Legends were bowled out for 162 runs as India completed a successful title defense. India earlier reached the summit clash by defeating Australia Legends in the penultimate stage. West Indies Legends were defeated by Sri Lanka Legends in the second semi-final.