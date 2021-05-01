Namibia Vs South Africa Emerging Match 3 Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Match Preview

Namibia are all set to face South Africa Emerging in the third ODI of their three-match series. The NAM Vs SA-E match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia. Here is our NAM vs SA-E live streaming, how to watch the Namibia vs South Africa Emerging live in India and the NAM vs SA-E pitch report for the contest.

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging live: NAM vs SA-E match preview

The ODI series being level at one match apiece both teams will go all out to win the series. Namibia has played really well throughout the series and went on to win the T20 series. South Africa Emerging has also shown promise but failed to get the consistency on the tour. The Proteas side started the ODI series by losing the first match to Namibia by 5 wickets but bounced back to level the series by winning the second ODI by 57 runs. The third ODI promises to be an exciting contest with Namibia looking to clinch the ODI series and send back the South Africa Emerging team empty-handed.

NAM vs SA-E pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The weather will be sunny during the match which comes as good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

NAM vs SA-E schedule

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 1st ODD, April 27

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 2nd ODD, April 29

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 3rd ODD, May 1

NAM vs SA-E live streaming and NAM vs SA-E live scores details

The Namibia vs South Africa Emerging live match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch NAM vs SA-E live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The NAM vs SA-E live scores will be available on the websites and social media handles of CSA and Namibia Cricket.

Image: Cricket Namibia / Twitter