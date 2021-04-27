Namibia Vs South Africa Emerging ODD Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Namibia Eagles will take on the South Africa Emerging Players in the 1st ODD match of the South Africa Emerging Players tour of Namibia 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek on April 27, 2021 as per the NAM vs SA-E schedule. Here are the NAM vs SA-E live streaming details, how to watch the Namibia vs South Africa Emerging ODD live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

A big performance by Namibia saw them claim the final T20 match and secure the series 2-1



ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¦ Namibia 230/6 (https://t.co/yRPPO4Qc8Z 63; J.Smith 2/43)

ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ SA Emerging 139 all out (J.Smith 35)#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/USsgUDzLqk — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 25, 2021

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging T20 live: NAM vs SA-E match preview

After three gruelling and tight T20 matches, the Namibia Eagles and the South Africa Emerging Players squad will go up against each other in a three-ODD series, beginning on April 27. Like the T20 series, all matches will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Namibia. The home team will be the favourites coming into this match, having just clinched the T20 series with an impressive 2-1 margin. The Namibia Eagles bounced back brilliantly after losing the first match to the visitors, winning the third and final match of the series by a whopping 91 runs. They will now hope to continue this run of form into the ODD series as well.

NAM vs SA-E live streaming and NAM vs SA-E live scores details

The Namibia vs South Africa Emerging ODD live match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch NAM vs SA-E live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The NAM vs SA-E live scores will be available on the websites and social media handles of CSA and Namibia Cricket.

NAM vs SA-E pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the T20 games, the pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground has been a brilliant one for both, batters and bowlers. With a high score of 230 in the last T20 match here, we expect that this match will also be a high scoring one with lots on offer for the pacers and later, the spinners as well. AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter, with the temperature expected to be around 28 degrees Celcius at its peak, 33% humidity and negligible cloud cover.

NAM vs SA-E schedule

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 1st ODD, April 27

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 2nd ODD, April 29

Namibia Eagles vs South Africa Emerging Players: 3rd ODD, May 1

Namibia vs South Africa Emerging: Full squads

Namibia: Jean Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Karl Birkenstock, Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mauritius Nguptia, Dewald Nell.

South Africa-Emerging: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Wandile Makwetu, Matthew Breetzke, Joshua Richards, Jonathan Bird, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason Smith, Delano Potgieter, Dayyaan Galiem, Bryce Parsons, Tshepo Ntuli, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini, Stefan Tait, Lifa Ntanzi

Image Source: Cricket South Africa Twitter