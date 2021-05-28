Naseem Shah To Rejoin PSL Bubble Despite Breaching COVID-19 Rules As PCB Takes U-turn

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a U-turn and decided to allow Quetta Gladiators pacer, Naseem Shah, to join his team for the remaining part of the Pakistan Super League after he was released from isolation following a breach of COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, after a meeting between the PCB and the PSL franchises, there has been a compromise with Shah offered a way back to the PSL. All he has to do is clear a pre-isolation Covid-19 test, which will allow him to re-enter the team hotel, and then return back-to-back negative tests, which will give him the green light to board the flight to Abu Dhabi.

Naseem had breached the protocols for departure from Pakistan by arriving at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result.

'The PCB does not take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler'

"The PCB does not take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we will ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event. We appreciate Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision as it confirms we are all aligned to strictly following and implementing the protocols," Babar Hamid, Director -- Commercial and head of PSL 6 had said in an official statement.

"This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations. "All participating in the tournament must understand that these protocols have been put in place for the health and safety of all involved as well as for the integrity and credibility of the event and the PCB. As such, the onus is on them to ensure these are followed in its true letter and spirit and without exception."

Why was Naseem Shah expelled from PSL 6?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday expelled young pacer, Naseem Shah, from the remainder of PSL 6 over an alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols. According to a press release issued by the board, Naseem Shah has been released from the isolation in Lahore after he breached the protocols for departure from Pakistan, where players were required to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival. However, Naseem allegedly produced a test result that was conducted on May 18, following which he placed into isolation.

At the same time, PCB also went on to inform that a three-member panel later decided to let go of Naseem to ensure the safety of others involved in the smooth conduct of the marquee event. Naseem plays for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and also represents Pakistan at the highest level. The PCB also thanked Quetta Gladiators for accepting the decision and allowing Naseem to go back home. Naseem and other Pakistani players, who are part of PSL 6, were asked to gather at team hotels in Karachi and Lahore on Monday, from where they were scheduled to leave for the UAE on May 26.

The status of PSL 6

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect on March 4 after six players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. It was announced last month that the Pakistan Cricket Board would organise the remainder of PSL matches in UAE after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition in India, where most of the technicians were booked until May 31.

(With ANI Inputs)