Naseem Shah Picks His Three Dream Wickets In International Cricket, Snubs 'bunny' Kohli

Touted as Pakistan's 'next big thing' Naseem Shah has shot up the ranks with his fierce bowling abilities soon after he became the youngest to bag a test hat-trick. Ever since, Indian cricketing fans have been excited to see the young gun battle India's great Virat Kohli on the pitch, with several Pakistan legends throwing their weight behind Shah. Only recently, the young pacer had remarked that he does not fear the Indian skipper but when it came to picking his dream wickets in international, Shah snubbed Kohli.

In an interview with Pakistan's sports website, Shah went on to pick his dream targets - the batsmen whose wicket he would like to pick in international cricket. The young gun started with England's test skipper Joe Root as his first target followed by India's ace opener Rohit Sharma, who has been widely regarded as the best white-ball batsman across the globe, at present. At last, Shah picked Australia's Steve Smith, who is the number-one ranked ICC Test batsman, as his third dream wicket.

In the same interview, Shah also stated that he prays he can play as long as possible and for a 'controversy-free' career. He added that his primary goal is to become the No. 1 bowler in Test cricket and in one-day and T20 cricket, if possible. He also highlighted that if one is able to gain the kind of fitness required for Test bowling, then other formats are easy to handle.

'I respect Virat Kohli but don't fear him': Naseem Shah

During an interview with a Pakistani cricket website, Naseem Shah went on to say that he does respect Virat Kohli but is not intimidated by him. Justifying the same, the budding cricketer mentioned that there is always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that is where one needs to raise their game. Naseem then added that he is looking forward to playing against the Indian captain and arch-rivals India whenever that chance comes.

Speaking about the iconic India-Pakistan clash, Shah went on to say that India versus Pakistan is always special and he has already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches. Furthermore, the youngster added that they are special matches as they happen so rarely and he is looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises.

The quickie assured hopes to bowl well against India when that chance comes by and has assured that he will not let the Pakistani fans down.

'Will make Kohli his bunny'

Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal had earlier claimed that young pacer Naseem Shah will easily be able to find success against Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Taking to Twitter, Iqbal claimed that with Shah's 'genuine pace and swing,' Virat Kohli will be his 'bunny' anytime. "Looking forward to the future battle," he had added in his tweet.