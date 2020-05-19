Nasir Hossain Recalls India Receiving 'Mauka Mauka' Taunts After 2015 Loss In Bangladesh

India-Bangladesh fixtures are a delight for cricket fans across the world as both nations are fiercely competitive. Over the years, India and Bangladesh have been a part of several thrilling contests in the limited-overs formats of the game. From the nail-biting virtual quarter-final at the 2016 T20 World Cup to the thrilling 2018 Nidahas Trophy final, the contests between the two nations is filled with drama.

Nasir Hossain recalls time when Bangladesh fans mocked Indian team by chanting 'Mauka Mauka'

Recently, Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain narrated an incident where Bangladesh fans mocked Indian fans when they lost the 2015 series 1-2 against the Bangla Tigers in Bangladesh. Nasir Hossain was a part of the team that surprised many when they beat the MS Dhoni-led Indian team in a 3-match ODI series. India travelled to Bangladesh after making the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup. India had defeated Bangladesh in what turned to be a controversy World Cup quarter-final.

Bangladesh wanted to avenge their World Cup defeat in the three-match ODI series. They wanted to have their very own ‘Mauka Mauka’ moment by defeating India and their performances ensured that they had that moment. Against most expectations, India went on to lose the first ODI by 79 runs. They also lost the second ODI by six wickets and ended up losing the series. Mustafizur Rahman was the architect of Bangladesh's victories as he got fifers in both the games.

After the loss in the second ODI, when the Indian team was heading towards the dressing room, a section of Bangladeshi fans started chanting the famous ‘Mauka Mauka’ song. During a recent Facebook Live session with Cricfrenzy, Nasir Hossain recalled the moment. Nasir Hossain said that he felt very good about that when the whole India team was going towards the dressing room with their head lowered down and the whole gallery was chanting ‘Mauka Mauka'. The song became popular after the official broadcasters of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, Star Sports had run a special advertisement campaign specifically catered to India everytime they won a match at the World Cup, although initially the campaign was meant to hype up the India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of the competition.

Nasir Hossain celebrated aggressively after having dismissed Virat Kohli for 23 in the second ODI. Nasir Hossain, who played against Kohli in the 2008 U-19 World Cup as well, added that he has no hard feelings against the current Indian captain. Nasir Hossain further said that he didn't sledge Virat Kohli during the game but was ecstatic after claiming his wicket. After having lost the series, MS Dhoni's men managed to save their pride by winning the final ODI by 77 runs.

IMAGE COURTESY: NASIR HOSSAIN TWITTER