Nasser Husain Reckons England Were Looking After Anderson Who Was Peppered By Bumrah

Team India on Monday defeated England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the second Test and took the lead by 1-0 in the five matches Test series. England, who started day five of the Lord's Test in a strong position, eventually lost the game by 151 runs to a 'brilliant' India. The players exchanged words regularly, but India fed off the intense atmosphere to lift their game while the hosts got sidetracked. English captain Joe Root during a press conference, admitted to committing tactical blunders and said he underestimated the Indian lower-order after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's batting.

England's former skipper Nasser Husain quoted by Dailymail UK has explained that the hosts used the short ball ploy against Bumrah as the speedster had 'peppered' James Anderson in the first innings.

Nasser Husain on England's short-ball tactics against Bumrah

Talking about England's defeat in the second Test, Nasser Husain said, "Yes, England lost the plot for an hour and emotion took over but you can understand why. They were looking after their senior bowler in Jimmy Anderson whom Jasprit Bumrah had peppered. That's where captaincy and management come into it. You have to stay calm and calculated."

"Joe has taken responsibility which is what you do as captain but someone needed to say, ''Hold on, it's Bumrah. He averages three. Line and length" added Nasser Husain.

"The moment that defined the last-day difference between the sides was Bumrah going round the wicket and bowling a slower ball to get Ollie Robinson out. You can have passion, but you have to stay cool and deliver. England didn't, "Husain further stated.

James Anderson-Jasprit Bumrah row

England were dominant before they lost control during an unanticipated unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) on the final morning at Lord's. The partnership was India's highest at Lord's for the ninth wicket, bettering the previous best of 66 between Kapil Dev and Madan Lal in 1982, and overall the fourth-best outside the subcontinent.

Interestingly as soon as Jasprit Bumrah came out to bat, English players started to sledge. Following that, England began to bowl short balls to Bumrah, the ploy that the Indian speedster used when James Anderson came out to bat in the first innings. During the England first innings, Bumrah had dished out some short stuff against number 11 batsman James Anderson who copped few blows to his body. James Anderson was not happy when Bumrah started to bowl bouncers on him, and few words were also exchanged between players while they were heading to the dressing room.

An exciting contest awaits on Day 4 of the Lord's Test.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qHRzoCOBcy — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2021

Joe Root admits to committing tactical blunders

English captain Joe Root admitted to committing tactical blunders and said he underestimated the Indian lower-order after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's batting heroics fashioned an epic win at Lord's in the second Test.

"I think a lot falls on my shoulders as captain. Tactically I could have done things slightly differently," Root said at the post-match virtual news conference.

"It (Shami and Bumrah partnership) was the pivotal moment of the game, without question, and I don't think I dealt with that well enough tactically. It put us in a difficult position. It's just disappointing we didn't manage to close out that innings how we could have. Probably I just underestimated how challenging and useful the lower order defence can be so as I said a lot falls on my shoulders," Root said.

Joe Root also admitted the short-ball ploy against Shami and Bumrah failed.

"Looking back, I'd look at some of the field placings and the way we bowled. We could have looked at maybe attacking the stumps a little bit more frequently and using short ball as more of a surprise," he said.

"We have to give them some credit. They scored in unusual areas and made it hard to set conventional fields and you were trying to manage taking wickets but not letting the game get away from us.

Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter/@ICC