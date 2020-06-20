Nasser Hussain Claims Rohit Sharma Needs To Do Just THIS To Be 'successful' In Australia

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain opined that Indian opener Rohit Sharma could taste instant success as a Test opener in Australia if he 'sees out' the first half an hour in the middle. India are scheduled to tour Australia for a four-match test series in December-January which includes a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The former England batsman opined on how the supreme talent Rohit Sharma should use technique as a tool to beat the Australians and become successful as a Test opener in his first biggest long-format series at the top of the order.

'Only thing Rohit has to do...'

Speaking on a chat show in Sony Ten's 'Pit Stop', the former England skipper heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and said that other cricketers picked the Hitman as their favourite player when asked. Nasser Hussain believes that if Rohit Sharma 'sees through' the first 30 minutes of the game, then he will go on to dominate the game. Hussain also suggested that Rohit Sharma uses technique to stay alive at the start of the game, much like how skipper Virat Kohli did so while facing James Anderson in the game against England.

"Test match cricket at the top of the order is about having time, it's about having a technique as well. You have to cover your off stump, like Virat did in England against Anderson, the way he left him outside after all his problems of the previous tour, that is a Test match cricketer. "And that's the only thing Rohit has to do when he goes away from home and when is moving around. He has to just spend half an hour and say to the bowler you can have this half hour I'm going to leave you, I'm going to take the slip cordon out of play."

India's tour to Down Under

Cricket Australia has announced the full international summer schedule, confirming India's tour down-under later this year. The announcement comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak which has gripped the entire globe. In light of the pandemic, ex-CA CEO Kevin Roberts also highlighted that the schedule is subject to change.

The schedule confirms India's tour of Australia for a three-match T20 series in October and the four-match test series in December-January. The second test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

