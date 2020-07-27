Nasser Hussain Boldly Compares England's Current Bowling Attack To Top 2005 Ashes Quartet

Stuart Broad led England’s dominant display of cricket to peg West Indies back by some distance in the ongoing third Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The right-arm paceman wrecked the visitors’ line-up by picking up 6-31 in their first innings and followed it up with a late flourish on Day 3 to leave the Jason Holder-led side gasping for breath at 10-2. With his imperial bowling routine throughout the match, Stuart Broad extended his Test wickets tally from 491 to 499.

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Wants ICC To Change Its 'bad Light' Laws after England vs West Indies interruption

England vs West Indies: Nasser Hussain lauds Stuart Broad and co. with a BOLD comparison

Former England captain Nasser Hussain recently gave his take on England’s bowling display while performing his commentary duties for Sky Sports Cricket. The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the current English fast bowling quartet of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes and preferred it over their 2005 Ashes-winning one. England’s bowling attack at the 2005 biennial event comprised of the likes of former speedsters Andrew Flintoff, Simon Jones, Steve Harmison and Matthew Hoggard.

Nasser Hussain said that he cannot think of a better English attack than their current one, which includes a collective tally of almost 1,100 wickets between James Anderson and Stuart Broad alone. He said that while the 2005 Ashes attack comes close in a discussion, they “needed a bit of reverse swing”. Nasser Hussain later clarified his comments by saying that the current pace arsenal is bowling at “conditions with no reverse, a green outfield, lights on” while Michael Vaughan’s 2005 pace quartet bowled on “dry pitches on a dry summer with Andrew Flintoff and Simon Jones reversing it”.

Also Read | England vs West Indies: Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

England vs West Indies 2020: ENG vs WI Live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India is available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. But fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming or scores by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The Day 4 of third England vs West Indies Test is set to commence on July 27 at 3:30 PM IST.

England vs West Indies: Hosts eye series win after Stuart Broad’s Day 3 heroics, watch video

Also Read | 'Still Their Nemesis': Nasser Hussain Disappointed With England's Batting Performance in England vs West Indies

Also Read | England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer Very 'naive, Silly' For Breach Of Protocol: Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton

Image credit: ICC Twitter and AP