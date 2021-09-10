Nasser Hussain Pinpoints IPL For 5th Test Cancellation; Backs Indian Players' Decision

On Friday, India-England's fifth and final Test at Manchester was called off due to the COVID scare in the visitors' camp. The BCCI and the ECB jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match which was scheduled to take place from September 10. However, England's former cricketer Nasser Hussain reckons that IPL played a major factor in the cancellation of the India-England fifth Test. Hussain also opined on bio-bubble life which the players have to remain.

'Of course, it's about IPL but this is also about players', says Nasser Hussain

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain was asked whether IPL played a factor in the cancellation of India vs England 5th Test to which he said, "To a degree, yes. Initially, the BCCI was very concerned about this Test match. They wanted everything moved. IPL is a huge financial issue hanging over Indian cricket."

"Of course, it's about IPL but this is also about players who are thinking if I get positive now or in the game, then I have to do another ten days (quarantine). I have to applaud the players what today or this week has shown. I know there will be lots of anger out there but what it shows, how well the game has coped with things like these. How well players have coped," added Hussain.

"We are in that hotel, be honest as broadcasters by the end of day 7 we were scrapping the wall saying get out of here, get us home. These lads are going bubble to bubble, quarantine to quarantine and it is not sustainable. Look what's happened to Ben Stokes. So, the tight bubble is no longer sustainable," Hussain further stated, as reported by the British sports website.

"This Indian group will go from here to an even tighter bubble in the IPL. Then you go into a stricter bubble in the World T20. So, it is about the IPL, but it is actually about players thinking can I do another ten days (quarantine)," Hussain signed off.

'No question of forfeiting 5th Test', says BCCI VP Shukla

On Friday, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said negotiations with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are underway to resolve the issues "amicably" following the cancellation of the Manchester Test.

"After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," Shukla told ANI. "And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI/AP)